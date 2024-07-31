Carnival, live music on tap for second day of the Malheur County Fair

ONTARIO – The Malheur County Fair is open!

Today, Wednesday, July 31, is the second day of the event that features free admission this year.

Fair officials said they have seen more people turn out than in the previous year and food vendors have been busy.

Today’s events include the carnival that kicked off at 2 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. A daily pass wristband costs $35 and an unlimited, five-day pass called a Golden Ticket costs $90.

The musical act this evening is Buckin Country at 7 p.m.

There are plenty of fun things to do at the fair and don’t forget to take a stroll through the stock barns or check out the arts and crafts on display.

The fair hours are Wednesday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to midnight.

