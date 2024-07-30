Malheur County Fair gets underway

ONTARIO – The 115th Malheur County Fair kicks off today from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This year, the fair offers free admission and the traditional mix of livestock, carnival rides, fair food and live entertainment.

Opening ceremonies begin today at 2 p.m., with the Boy Scouts of America conducting a flag ceremony.

This year’s event will feature a rodeo sanctioned by the Idaho Cowboy Association.

The fair, which runs until Saturday, Aug. 3, also offers new features, including more vendors than in the past and a new building to house animals.

The rodeo begins Thursday, Aug. 1, with slack. On Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3, the event begins at 7 p.m. with pre-rodeo action, and the rodeo starts at 8 p.m.

The rodeo costs $10 for adults and $6 for children, but children under 5 are admitted for free.



Music entertainment will include:

*The Disarrays, a four-piece rock band, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.

*The James Howard Band, a blues and rock band, at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.

*The Boise band Jimmy River and the Groovers, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

Corbin Maxey, a Boise State University graduate and nationally recognized animal expert, will bring his exotic wildlife to the fair on Friday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The popular Water Seed Flickin’ contest, sponsored by the Ontario Kiwanis Club, returns for another year at the fair. The contest begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Loafing Shed.

There will also be more than 50 vendors on hand selling everything from sheds to candles, according to Amy Wood, fairgrounds manager.

Organizers expect the free admission to draw more fairgoers this year, which attracted 9,000 people last year.



Crews and volunteers worked to set up the event on Monday, July 29, at the fairgrounds in Ontario.

A barn at the fairgrounds in Ontario will soon be full of livestock as the 115th Malheur County Fairgrounds kicks off today at 2 p.m. This year’s fair will offer free admission and the traditional mix of food, carnival rides and entertainment. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

