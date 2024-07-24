Red Cross opens fire shelter at Four Rivers Cultural Center

NOTE: The Enterprise is making coverage of this fire information available to all because of the emergency circumstances.

ONTARIO – A Red Cross fire victims evacuation center is now open at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario at 676 Southwest 5th Avenue.

Since the weekend a Red Cross fire evacuation center was open at the Malheur County Fairgrounds but because of the onset of the Malheur County Fair officials decided to relocate to the cultural center, said Jennifer Bivert, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross for central Idaho and eastern Oregon.

Bivert said the Four Rivers Cultural Center fire shelter can take small animals. She said a large group of volunteers is on hand to help at the cultural center fire shelter.

“We have plenty of help,” she said.

Bivert said there were between 10 to 15 people seeking shelter from the Red Cross from the fires.

She said the best way local residents to help with the shelter is to make a monetary donation to the Red Cross. Interested residents can do that by going online to https://www.redcross.org/

For more information, call 1-800-733-2767.

WHAT TO KNOW

EVACUATIONS

*In Baker County, Level 3 – “Go” – evacuation notices were issued for the Huntington and Rye Valley areas on Sunday evening. Level 3 went as far west as Bridgeport. Level 3 issued to the area south of Powder River and Brownlee Reservoir to Huntington, east of Iron Mountain Road and Timber Canyon to the Snake River. A Level 1 -Be Ready- was issued to the area south of Dry Gulch Road to the Powder River. The town of Richland is not under an evacuation order.

*In Malheur County, Level 3 evacuation notices remained in place for an area from Malheur Reservoir north. Areas east of Ironside were put on Level 2 – “Be set” – status and the community of Ironside itself was set at Level 1 –“Be ready.” Level 3 evacuation status remained in place for other portions of Malheur County from east of Brogan to just outside Vale, though fire officials say the fire has been stopped at around Willowcreek.Level 2 -Be Set – evacuation has been issued for the rangeland area east of Interstate-84 all the way to Highway 201 extending south.

As of Tuesday morning, the Snake River Correctional Institution, the state’s largest prison north of Ontario, was not under any evacuation notice. Amber Campbell, communications manager for the Oregon Department of Corrections, said the prison is operating under normal conditions.

KEY RESOURCES:

OFFICIAL INFORMATION:

Malheur County Sheriff’s Office: Facebook page with updates

Malheur County Emergency Management: Facebook page with updates

Fire command team: Facebook page with updates

Oregon Department of Emergency Services: Evacuation map – statewide

SIGN UP FOR NOTICES: Malheur County signup

