National Weather Service warns of ‘life threatening’ flash flooding in burn areas

The National Weather Service warned Wednesday night that “life-threatening flash flooding” was likely to occur on wildfire burn scars in Malheur County because of heavy rainfall from thunderstorms.

The heavy rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow that will include rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

The warning covered areas around Bully Creek Reservoir, Jamieson and Brogan.

“This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and ditches” in areas scarred by the Cow Valley and Durkee Fires, the warning said.

“Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…Brogan, Huntington, Brosman Mountain, Jamieson, Farewell Bend State Park, Lime and California Mountain,” the alert said. Other areas to be on alert include Sugarloaf Butte, Buckbrush Poison Butte and Bully Creek Reservoir.

The National Weather Service warned Wednesday night that “life-threatening flash flooding” was likely to occur on wildfire burn scars in Malheur County because of heavy rainfall from thunderstorms.

The heavy rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow that will include rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

The warning covered areas around Bully Creek Reservoir, Jamieson and Brogan.

“This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and ditches” in areas scarred by the Cow Valley and Durkee Fires, the warning said.

“Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…Brogan, Huntington, Brosman Mountain, Jamieson, Farewell Bend State Park, Lime and California Mountain,” the alert said. Other areas to be on alert include Sugarloaf Butte, Buckbrush Poison Butte and Bully Creek Reservoir.

The warning for the Cow Valley fire area was issued at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, followed at 7:52 p.m. by one for the Durkee fire area.

Thunderstorms with high winds and heavy rain thundered across Malheur County and into Baker County. At least three new fires were started by lightning.

Officials reported on Wednesday evening that they have dispatched crews to the Cedar Creek Fire, about four miles southwest of Juntura and listed at 50 acres, and to the Grasshopper Fire, seven miles northeast of Juntura and reported at 10 acres.