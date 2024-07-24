Idaho Power warns of possible power outages in some local areas

NOTE: The Enterprise is making coverage of this fire information available to all because of the emergency circumstances.

VALE – Idaho Power is urging its local customers and those in Idaho to be prepared for a possible emergency public safety power shutoff the afternoon and late evening of Wednesday, July 24.

Areas that could possibly be impacted by a power shutoff related to weather conditions include Vale, Nyssa, north of Ontario along Oregon Highway 201 near the state park, Jordan Valley, the area around Unity Reservoir and the Juntura Valley.

“Those are areas we anticipate if we do have to shut off power those customers will be notified,” said Brad Bowlin, communications specialist for Idaho Power.

A public safety power shutoff occurs when Idaho Power proactively shuts off power to an area where there is a wildfire risk of extreme weather conditions.

“Customers should prepare for an outage but it may not happen,” he said.

If an outage is likely, said Bowlin, Idaho Power will notify its customers through email and texts messages to cell phones and phone calls. Customers can also access a map with possible power outages displayed at https://www.idahopower.com/outages-safety/wildfire-safety/psps-event-information/

“We will give people as much notice as we possibly can,” said Bowlin.

Bowlin said more than 50,000 customers in Idaho and eastern Oregon could be impacted by a public safety power shutoff.

According to Idaho Power, area residents can prepare for a possible emergency power shut off by gathering a kit containing flashlights, matches, blankets, bottled water, non-perishable food, a non-electric can opener along with baby food, formula, diapers and pet food if needed.

Residents are also encouraged to have a first-aid kit and a container for any prescription medications along with battery or solar-powered chargers for your electronic devices and battery-powered radios and clocks.

Customers are also encouraged to download a free mobile app to sign up for outage-related push notifications.

