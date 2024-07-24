FIRE UPDATE: Firefighters brace for lightning, heavy winds as Durkee Fire grows

NOTE: The Enterprise is making coverage of this fire information available to all because of the emergency circumstances.

ONTARIO—As firefighters continue to battle the Durkee Fire, an extreme weather system is forecast to roll into the local area Wednesday afternoon, pushing winds of up to 70 mph and triggering lightning.

With thunderstorms, lightning and high winds expected between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., crews will work to protect homes and communities along Interstate 84, in and around Huntington, according to Ryan Sullivan, section chief with the Durkee Fire incident management team. He said the Oregon State Fire Marshal has a team in Huntington, Lime and the other communities along the Interstate 84 corridor to protect homes and structures.

Sullivan said fire lines on the north, northwest and southern edges of the Durkee Fire remain secure. Today, he said crews will continue to secure and monitor those firelines.

Sullivan said the “big takeaway” from today’s update is to “protect values at risk, ” including infrastructure, homes, and structures.

He said the plan also includes keeping “firefighters safe.”

Jessica Reed, public information officer with the Durkee Fire incident command, said should the wind gusts pick up, firefighters would need to maintain a safe distance from the blaze, but crews would remain close enough to engage once the extreme weather system passes over.

Reed said the expected winds this afternoon are similar to those from the 2020 Labor Day wildfires in Oregon and along the West Coast that scorched thousands of acres and destroyed hundreds of homes.

Reed added that it’s important to note that the Durkee Fire has an incident management team with a meteorologist who can help firefighters prepare and protect structures and lives.

EVACUATIONS

*In Baker County, Level 3 – “Go” – evacuation notices were issued for the Huntington and Rye Valley areas on Sunday evening. Level 3 went as far west as Bridgeport.

*In Malheur County, Level 3 evacuation notices remained in place for an area from Malheur Reservoir north. Areas east of Ironside were put on Level 2 – “Be set” – status and the community of Ironside itself was set at Level 1 –“Be ready.” Level 3 evacuation status remained in place for other portions of Malheur County from east of Brogan to just outside Vale, though fire officials say the fire has been stopped at around Willowcreek.

The Snake River Correctional Institution, the state’s largest prison north of Ontario, was not under any evacuation notice as of Tuesday morning. Amber Campbell, communications manager for the Oregon Department of Corrections said the prison is operating under normal conditions.

SHELTER

*The Malheur County Fairgrounds has been established as a shelter for fire victims, operated by the American Red Cross. The fairgrounds has room for livestock and RVs. Jennifer Bivert, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross for central Idaho and eastern Oregon, said Tuesday there were seven people in the shelter, down from a high of 30 earlier in the week. For more information, call 1-800-733-2767.

TRAFFIC

*With on and off again closures of Interstate 84 because of changing fire conditions, officials recommend motorists to use U.S. Highway 20 if they need to get across the state. The uptick in traffic during the past two days was noticeable, said Todd Fuller, Vale city manager.

“It was nonstop yesterday (Tuesday, July 23). I bet 40% of the traffic was semi-trucks,” he saisd.

So far, he said, he hasn’t seen any major traffic issues.

“Occasionally I see someone going in the wrong direction but most people just slow down and wait for them to get out of the way,” he said.

KEY RESOURCES:

OFFICIAL INFORMATION:

Malheur County Sheriff’s Office: Facebook page with updates

Malheur County Emergency Management: Facebook page with updates

Fire command team: Facebook page with updates

Oregon Department of Emergency Services: Evacuation map – statewide

SIGN UP FOR NOTICES: Malheur County signup

