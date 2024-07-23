Sheriff’s office announces ‘Be Set’ evacuation alert for area east of Interstate 84

ONTARIO – The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 2, BE SET, evacuation alert for an area east of Interstate 84 and south of the Snake River from the Weiser area, Tuesday, July 23.

BE SET means residents in the area should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Malheur County Sheriff Travis Johnson said he issued the BE SET order because of the threat of high winds Wednesday, July 24. Now, an arm of the Durkee Fire is burning west of I-84 south and Johnson said with the high winds forecast he’s worried of the possibility the fire could jump the interstate.

“I just want people to be ready. We are definitely going to see some big winds that will be pretty significant,” he said.

There are several maps online that outline the evacuation area. One online map is at https://geo.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/a6c8f8e58ad642f481373223321256e9

A second map is at https://oralert.gov/#live

At https://oralert.gov/#live readers click on the wildfire alert post. Once a reader clicks on the alert bulletin, a map will appear. The green shaded area on the map is the evacuation zone.

“I just want to get out in front of the high winds,” said Johnson.

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM – Available for $7.50 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for – day in and day out from the Enterprise.

