FIRE UPDATE: Durkee Fire forces closure of Interstate 84

NOTE: The Enterprise is making coverage of this fire information available to all because of the emergency circumstances.

HUNTINGTON – The Durkee Fire continues to burn east toward Interstate 84 as power is out in Huntington and both lanes of the interstate are closed, Tuesday, July 23.

“We closed I-84 because of fire activity near Farewell Bend. The Durkee Fire continues to burn near the highway and new fires popped up on the east side of the highway. We anticipate the closure will last through the day,” said Vicki Moles, Community Affairs Specialist – Public Information Officer for the state Transportation Department.

As of 1 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, the Durkee Fire was calculated at 239,255 acres – growing by 15,383 acres since Monday.

According to a Tuesday, July 23 fire update, the fire’s rapid growth is because of record-high temperatures and, “unseasonably dry fuels, and erratic high winds.”

With the fire actively burning to the east toward the freeway, crews will now use Interstate 84 as a primary fire line, according to Jessica Reed, public information officer with the Durkee Fire incident command.

Reed said fire lines on the north, northwest and southern edges remain secure. Crews will continue to work to connect and secure those fire lines, she said.

Ryan Sullivan, operations section chief with the Oregon State Fire Marshal team and Northwest Team 6, said they continue to have a heavy presence on the southern edge of the blaze north of Willowcreek.

Officials from Idaho Power did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, according to the Idaho Power outage map, more than 500 people in Huntington are without power. The outage map noted that crews were on site and the company is working to determine when power would be restored.

WHAT TO KNOW

WEATHER

Meantime, firefighters battling the Durkee Fire are bracing for more hot weather Tuesday with temperatures expected to reach 105. Thunderstorms are forecast to roll in Wednesday, July 24, with wind gusts of up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

EVACUATIONS

*In Baker County, Level 3 – “Go” – evacuation notices were issued for the Huntington and Rye Valley areas on Sunday evening. Level 3 went as far west as Bridgeport.

*In Malheur County, Level 3 evacuation notices remained in place for an area from Malheur Reservoir north. Areas east of Ironside were put on Level 2 – “Be set” – status and the community of Ironside itself was set at Level 1 –“Be ready.” Level 3 evacuation status remained in place for other portions of Malheur County from east of Brogan to just outside Vale, though fire officials say the fire has been stopped at around Willowcreek.

The Snake River Correctional Institution, the state’s largest prison north of Ontario, was not under any evacuation notice as of Tuesday morning. Amber Campbell, communications manager for the Oregon Department of Corrections said the prison is operating under normal conditions.

SHELTER

*The Malheur County Fairgrounds has been established as a shelter for fire victims, operated by the American Red Cross. The fairgrounds has room for livestock and RVs. Jennifer Bivert, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross for central Idaho and eastern Oregon, said Tuesday there were seven people in the shelter, down from a high of 30 earlier in the week. For more information, call 1-800-733-2767.

KEY RESOURCES:

OFFICIAL INFORMATION:

Malheur County Sheriff’s Office: Facebook page with updates

Malheur County Emergency Management: Facebook page with updates

Fire command team: Facebook page with updates

Oregon Department of Emergency Services: Evacuation map – statewide

SIGN UP FOR NOTICES: Malheur County signup

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM – Available for $7.50 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for – day in and day out from the Enterprise.