PHOTOS: As crews got a grip on Cow Valley Fire, a new fire roared into Malheur County

With one major wildfire about buttoned up last week, Malheur County had to pivot suddenly to face the threat of another one.

The new fire was caused by a lightning strike on July 17 in the Durkee area of Baker County.

That night, people gathered at the Vale Senior and Community Center in Vale to hear good news about the Cow Valley Fire. Containment was growing, the risk to the community was dropping and it was time to talk about recovery.

But hot weather and winds drove the Durkee Fire into Malheur County overnight. Once again, volunteers answered the call. Once again, ranchers scrambled to save cattle and home.

Here is a photo chronology of the events through Saturday, July 20.

More than 70 people attended an informational session on the Cow Valley Fire at the Vale Senior Center, Wednesday, July 17. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Jonathan Chriest, a federal meteorologist assigned to the Cow Valley Fire explains the weather conditions over the next few days for the blaze burning near Vale, Wednesday, July 17, at the Vale Senior Center. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Ranchers, residents along with local land federal officials attended an informational session at the Vale Senior Center on the Cow Valley Fire, Wednesday, July 17. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

About 70 people were on hand at an informational session on the Cow Valley Fire at the Vale Senior Center, Wednesday, July 17. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

More than 70 people attended an informational meeting regarding the Cow Valley Fire at the Vale Senior Center, Wednesday, July 17. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Gary McElroy talks about the Cow Valley Fire at an informational session at the Vale Senior Center, Wednesday, July 17. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The Durkee Fire burns in Baker County on Thursday, July 18. The lightning-caused wildfire was being pushed south toward Malheur County on Friday, July 19. (Baker Rural Fire photo)

A volunteer works to slow the spread of the Durkee Fire as it burns near Brogan on Friday, July 19. Winds pushed the fire into Malheur County Friday, prompting new evacuation notices. (Vale Rangeland Fire Protection Association photo)

Colton Holloway of the Vale Rangeland Fire Protection Association monitors the Durkee Fire on Friday, July 19, near Brogan. (Vale Rangeland Fire Protection Association photo)

The Durkee Fire on Friday, July 19, burns near the Pugh feedlot near Brogan. (Vale Rangeland Fire Protection Association photo)

The Durkee Fire burns in the hillside east of Willowcreek on Friday, July 19. Ashley Stiles took the photo from her home.

Wildfire burns along rangeland east of Brogan just before midnight Friday, July 19, in a view on Bit Road about one-half mile east of U.S. Highway 26. (BRAD JACOBS photo)

An air tanker drops fire retardant on a stretch of rangeland south of Willowcreek on Saturday, July 20. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A fire engine moves out toward a range fire east of Willowcreek on Saturday, July 20. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A range fire creeps down toward irrigated cropland east of Willowcreek on Saturday, July 20. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The Durkee Fire burns east of Willowcreek on Saturday, July 20. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Kortney Masmeyer, manager at Oregon Trail Cattle Feeders, a feedlot east of Willowcreek, watches as flames from the Durkee Fire move down a hillside next to the feedlot on Saturday, July 20. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Mike Tjosvold, a firefighter from Eastside FIre and Rescue near Seattle, Wash., describes the fire his crew worked on east of Willowcreek on Saturday, July 20. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A helicopter dips water as wildfire burns across rangeland east of Willowcreek on Saturday, July 20. Officials said 24 aircraft worked the fire. The Durkee Fire covered more than 100,000 acres by Saturday night. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Volunteers prepare a protecive zone around a home in the Willowcreek area on Saturday, July 20. The fire covered more than 100,000 acres by Saturday night but no structures were damaged or lost, officials said. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A water tender stands guard at a home in the Willowcreek area on Saturday, July 20. The fire covered more than 100,000 acres by Saturday night but no structures were damaged or lost, officials said. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

An out-of-control wildfire burns near the Willowcreek area on Saturday, July 20. The fire covered more than 100,000 acres by Saturday night but no structures were damaged or lost, officials said. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

The U.S. flag remains posted on a ranch near Willowcreek as wildfire burns across rangeland on Saturday, July 20. The Durkee Fire covered more than 100,000 acres by Saturday night. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

