Largest air deployment in U.S. hits Durkee Fire as blaze becomes ‘megafire’

NOTE: The Enterprise is making coverage of this fire information available to all because of the emergency circumstances.

Firefighters facing the Durkee Fire are bracing for more hot weather Sunday and then possibly high winds Sunday afternoon that are expected to expand the out-of-control fire.

“Today, extreme fire behavior is anticipated,” according to a fire update issued Sunday morning.

The fire by the evening of Saturday, July 20, had covered 116,431 acres and run up against the remnants of the Cow Valley Fire. The Durkee Fire is now classified as a “megafire,” a term used for fires that exceed 100,000 acres. The Cow Valley Fire also is a megafire, covering more than 133,000 acres.

The leading edge of the fire was about eight miles from Vale. To the north, crews were trying to check the fire from spreading to the community of Durkee in Baker County.

Evacuation orders remained in place for portions of Malheur County just north of Vale and east of U.S. Highway 26. A Level 3 – “Go” ­– remains in place, according to official maps.

The fire spread west toward Malheur Reservoir and fire crews got protective lines around the Malheur City Cemetery and the nearby community center.

At one point, the smoke column put up by the Durkee Fire reached 27,000 feet.

Fire crews on the ground Saturday had help from an assortment of 24 aircraft – helicopters to air tankers – working to drop water and retardant.

“That was the most in the country yesterday,” according to Jessica Reed, fire public information specialist. “Comparatively, most fires in Oregon have two or three air assets.”

She said there have been no reports of structures lost and key highways remain open.

Reed said the aircraft were again working the fire before smoke and heavy winds may force them to be grounded later in the day.

She said forecasters expected light winds to start Sunday but the impact of thunderstorms would take hold later in the day. The forecasted storms with dry lightning are expected to stay south of the fire, but winds flowing out of the weather front are expected to hit the Durkee Fire.

Gusts from 55 to 60 mph are expected, according to the federal fire website.

“Expect the most active fire with high rates of spread and perimeter growth to the S and SE of the fire with high and gusty NW winds,” the federal forecast said. “Expect fire growth across the entire perimeter with the availability of receptive fine fuels with timber stringers intermixed.”

Task forces of fire engines continue to deploy on the fire’s edge, assessing homes and other structures for risk. The incident update said 434 people were working on the fire.

“We’re expecting a couple more days of active fire,” Reed said.

KEY RESOURCES:

OFFICIAL INFORMATION:

Malheur County Sheriff’s Office: Facebook page with updates

Malheur County Emergency Management: Facebook page with updates

Fire command team: Facebook page with updates

Oregon Department of Emergency Services: Evacuation map – statewide

SIGN UP FOR NOTICES: Malheur County signup

A map released Sunday, July 21, by fire officials shows the perimeters of the Durkee and Cow Valley fires.

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management lists 81 wildfires in Oregon on Sunday, July 21. The fires have covered more than 500,000 acres.

