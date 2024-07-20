New evacuation orders issued for area northeast of Vale to Willowcreek as wildfire spreads

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20: Officials have released an updated map showing evacuation zones north of Vale, with areas in red on notice to leave immediately.

As the Durkee Fire continues to spread, Malheur County authorities Saturday afternoon ordered the immediate evacuation of an area roughly from Willowcreek to near Vale east of U.S. Highway 26 and extending nearly to Ontario.

The Malheur County Emergency Management Department at about 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, ordered a Level 3 evacuation, describing the area affected as from 10th Avenue East to Vale around Foothill Drive “to Heinz Blvd to Jacobsen Gulch Road.”

This map released on Saturday afternoon shows the expanded evacuation zones north of Vale. The red zone is under a Level 3 “Go” notice, which means immediate evacuation is necessary.

“Please be advised if you live within the cities of Ontario or Vale within irrigated cropland areas this does not apply to you,” the alert said. “If you reside near or on the rangeland/cropland interface it does apply to you.”

The tracking website Flightradar24 on Saturday afternoon was showing air tankers working just west of Oregon Highway 201 in Ontario.

“Fire crews are battling winds and environmental factors that make it incredibly difficult to keep up with. Winds are expected from the northeast throughout the day,” the evacuation notice said.

By early Saturday, the fire nearly tripled in size and had covered 70,402 acres.

If you need shelter accommodations, call Malheur County Dispatch at (541) 473-5125.

KEY RESOURCES:

OFFICIAL INFORMATION:

Malheur County Sheriff’s Office: Facebook page with updates

Malheur County Emergency Management: Facebook page with updates

Fire command team: Facebook page with updates

Oregon Department of Emergency Services: Evacuation map – statewide

SIGN UP FOR NOTICES: Malheur County signup

EVACUATION TIPS:

The Oregon Wildfire Response & Recovery website offers these tips for people to help them prepare to evacuate:

Assemble a go-kit for each member of the family, packing items for health, safety and identification.

“Pack the six P’s,” the state organization advises. That means:

• People and pets – providing food, water, hygiene, sanitation, clothing.

• Prescriptions – medications, eyeglasses and devices.

• Phones, personal computers, hard drives and chargers.

• Plastic – debit and credit cards and cash.

• Papers – important documents such as Social Security cards, medical records, bank information.

• Pictures – those irreplaceable photos.

Also be familiar with the evacuation levels and what they mean, and sign up for local emergency alerts available in Oregon.

People with pets should pack pet items in a tote bag or crate.

The site at https://wildfire.oregon.gov/Pages/prepare.aspx has links to specific information for seniors, children and people with disabilities.

Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando issued a statement urging residents to stay informed, review their emergency plans and prepare “essential items” for potential evacuation.

He specified these actions:

• Monitor local news outlets and social media channels for updates.

• Gather important documents, medications and valuables.

• Gas up vehicles.

• Make arrangements for pets.

• Check on elderly neighbors and those with special needs.

