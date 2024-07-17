West Nile virus detected in Little Valley mosquitoes

VALE – The Malheur County Health Department reported Monday, July 15, that West Nile virus was detected in mosquitoes in Little Valley, 14 miles west of Vale.

No human cases of the malady have been reported.

The health department advises Malheur County residents to take appropriate precautions.

The virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. Those living in or who spend a significant amount of time outdoors, particularly near irrigated land or waterways may be at an increased risk of mosquito bites.

To avoid mosquito bites, the health department recommends residents eliminate sources of standing water, use mosquito repellents containing DEET, oil or lemon eucalyptus or Picardin when outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

When in mosquito-infested areas, residents should wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants and ensure screen doors and windows are in good condition.

To find out more about West Nile virus, go online to http://public.health.oregon.gov/DiseaseConditions/DiseasesAZ/WestNileVirus/Page/survey.aspx

