Death notices from the Enterprise July 17, 2024

• Harold Beckett, 85, of Fruitland, died July 9. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

• Barbara J. Hickling, 70, of Ontario, died June 27. Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

• Troy Morgan, 60, of Ontario, died July 9. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

• Steven E. Holderman, 76, of Ontario, died July 9. Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

• Lawrence Tudor, 67, of Ontario, died July 11. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

• Pastor Roy R. Obermeier, 77, of Vale, died July 10. Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel, Ontario. Services at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, Butte Baptist Church.

• Roman Correa, 87, of Ontario, died July 11. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

• Jonathon Joshua Smith, 40, of Ontario, died July 10 in Boise. Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel Payette Idaho.

• Tom Russell, 85, of Ontario, died July 13. Haren-Wood Chapel, Ontario.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.

