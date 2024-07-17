County inks disaster declaration in response to Cow Valley Fire

VALE – The Malheur County Court signed a disaster declaration Wednesday, July 17, in response to the massive Cow Valley Fire that scorched thousands of acres of rangeland north and west of Vale.

According to the declaration, “The Malheur County Court determines extraordinary measures must be taken in response to the tens of thousands of acres of wildland already lost, to alleviate further suffering of people and livestock and to protect or mitigate economic loss, and be responsive to the threat of more wildfires.”

The declaration is important because it will help ranchers and farmers to seek help from state and federal agencies and insurance companies, said Lt. Rich Harriman, Malheur County Emergency Management director.

“It really opens the doors for insurance companies and farm service agencies to use every advantage, to use every tool in their tool box to get reparations and relief to livestock owners and farmers,” he said.

Harriman said the declaration was sent to the Oregon Department of Emergency Management after it was approved by county commissioners.

The Cow Valley Fire erupted July 11 and by Tuesday, July 16, burned more than 133,000 acres – more than 200 square miles.

Firefighters from around the state and nation deployed to the blaze and preliminary evacuation orders for several towns were issued as the blaze moved south toward U.S. Highway 20 and Vale.

The northern Malheur County town of Brogan, near where the fire started, was threatened by the flames last week.

As of Wednesday, July 17, the evacuation orders were rescinded as fire conditions improved.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

