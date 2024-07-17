Coming Up: Films coming to Four Rivers in Ontario

FILM: Producers Sam Patzer and Jorge Harrington will present “Everywhere But Here,” a collection of their films on Friday, July 19, at Four Rivers Cultural Center. The showing is from 7 to 9 p.m., and doors open at 6 p.m. The cost is $10 per person in advance or $20 per person at the door, with age 2 and under free.

The two are from Ontario and have collaborated on films since 2020, showing them at many locales – but not locally. That prompted the name for this local premier. Tickets are available online at 4rcc.com.

CATS & BEER: Bert’s Growler Garage, at 1635 S.W. 4th Ave., is hosting a fundraiser for the Ontario Feral Cat Project from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18. There will be auction items, drawings and more.

MEETINGS

Saturday, July 20

• Adrian Community Market, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Succor Creek Coffee Green.

Sunday, July 21

• Community bingo, 2 p.m., American Legion & Auxiliary Post 96, 436 Main St. N., Vale.

• Malheur Democrats, 2 to 4 p.m., home of Larry Sullivan, 1083 N.W. 2nd Ave., Ontario. Group will finalize plans for participation at the county fair. Information: Lucy Hutchens, 208-7390-6954.

Tuesday, July 23

• Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

