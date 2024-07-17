A LOOK BACK: A collection of Enterprise reports on the Cow Valley Fire

The Enterprise reported day by day as the Cow Valley Fire grew and threatened lives and homes.
Here are those stories, starting with the first report on Thursday, July 11, and ending with a retrospective look at how the fire unfolded.
This wildfire now rates as one of the worst in recent Malheur County history.
The Cow Valley fire, which is burning nearly 4,000 acres outside of Ironside, an unincorporated area of Malheur County, is moving east towards Brogan at a high rate of speed.…
COW VALLEY FIRE: A human-caused fire has burned more than 30 square miles of rangeland between Ironside and Brogan and remains out of control on Friday, July 12. An emegency…
Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act on Friday, July 12, for the Cow Valley Fire, dispatching two more task forces of fire crews to deal with the blaze…
Fire crews from around the region are converging on the Brogan area to help extinguish the Cow Valley Fire.
COW VALLEY FIRE: The wildfire’s leading edge could be seen from Vale Friday night as state and federal authorities dispatch more resources. The fire was about 10 miles north of…
Cow Valley Fire: Officials issue Level 2 evacuation notice for Brogan to Willowcreek, Vale at Level 1
COW VALLEY FIRE: The area from Brogan to Willowcreek along Highway 26 is now at Level 2 – be set to leave at a moment’s notice – while a Level…
SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE: Cow Valley Fire continues to grow but evacuation levels remain unchanged from Saturday. The threat of lightning continues into this evening.
The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, July 14, dropped the evacuation alert for most of Vale but put Westfall on a “get set” alert as the Cow Valley Fire…
PHOTOS: Here are scenes as the community rallied with firefighters from across the state in a massive effort stop the Cow Valley Fire. The fire started on rangeland about 45…
One task force of firefighters was sent home Snday and two more will ship out Monday as crews work around the clock to slow the growth of the Cow Valley…
As firefighters continue to fight the Cow Valley Fire, a small fire camp spread across Wadleigh Park and the back side of the Vale rodeo grounds.
Fire officials will brief the community at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, on the status of the Cow Valley Fire at the Vale Senior Center. The fire remained essentially unchanged…
COW VALLEY FIRE: A chronicle of how the wildfire developed that upended life in Malheur County. Investigators have. not yet said whether the fire was accidental or deliberate.
