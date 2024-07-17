A LOOK BACK: A collection of Enterprise reports on the Cow Valley Fire

The Enterprise reported day by day as the Cow Valley Fire grew and threatened lives and homes.

Here are those stories, starting with the first report on Thursday, July 11, and ending with a retrospective look at how the fire unfolded.

This wildfire now rates as one of the worst in recent Malheur County history.

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

KEEP TRUSTED LOCAL NEWS ALIVE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.