Cow Valley Fire public meeting set for Wednesday in Vale as crews grow containment lines

Fire officials will hold a community meeting on Wednesday, July 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Vale Senior and Community Center in Vale to update people on the Cow Valley Fire, one of Malheur County’s largest fires in recent history.

The meeting will be recorded and posted to the Cow Valley Fire Facebook page. The senior center is at 100 Longfellow St. S.

More than 300 firefighters continue to work on the blaze that has burned about 133,000 acresacres, according to a statement issued on Tuesday, July 16, from fire officials.

Meanwhile, crews yesterday were able to contain approximately 26 miles of the northern edge of the fire. That doesn’t mean out – that means a line ringing the entire fire sufficient to stop any expansion.

Crews strengthen fire lines by digging holes, removing flammable debris, and reducing heat near the edge with water and tools. Firefighters monitor fire lines periodically, according to the press release.

The press release noted that firefighters walked the entire northern flank of the fire and found no heat spots. The fire remains active on the eastern and southern edges, but yesterday’s fire growth was minimal, according to the press release.

As the conditions on fire continue to change, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Red Team is being released while several hundred firefighters remain on the blaze to protect structures, the press release noted.

“It’s been an honor to serve in Malheur County, working closely with our wildland partners and local fire protection agencies to keep this community safe,” said Ian Yocum, state incident commander. “We are leaving the Cow Valley Fire in the capable hands of NW Team 6. They will continue to ensure the safety of the surrounding communities.”

The statement noted that resources will be on the fire’s western flank to work on actively burning areas northeast of Westfall. Meanwhile, a team tasked with protecting structures will remain in place “ready to defend critical infrastructure.”

WEATHER FORECAST:

The statement noted that extreme fire weather conditions are still present, along with “very dry fuels.” There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, which could bring stronger wind gusts from the west, the press release noted.

Today’s temperatures, according to the National Weather Service, are forecasted to hit a high of 100. Nonetheless, fire officials note that moderate overnight conditions with a low of 66 will allow firefighters to slow the fire’s growth.

Fire officials expect the weather to continue higher overnight temperatures in the coming days and “poor overnight recoveries.”

A chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday, July 17, will bring “increased instability,” the press release noted. Additionally, fire officials said weather forecasters are predicting “above average” temperatures with “near normal” precipitation for up to 10 days.

For current smoke and air quality go to airnow.gov.

FIRE EVACUATION CENTER

The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office lifted evacuation alerts for all areas around the Cow Valley Fire except the Westfall area. A “get set” Level 2 notice remains in place for Westfall residents. The fire victims shelter operated by the Malheur County Fairgrounds by the American Red Cross is scheduled to close at noon today.

FIRE INFORMATION:

Authorities have set up a Facebook page dedicated to official information about the Cow Valley Fire.

