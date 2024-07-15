Vale auto students place well at national championship in Atlanta

VALE – Vale High School’s Automotive Technology program posted a strong showing at the SkillsUSA national championship in Atlanta on Friday and Saturday, June 28-29.

Four Vale students finished in the top 20.

“All of these individuals did an outstanding job,” said Drew Barnes, Vale automotive instructor. “These contests are extremely difficult.”

TJ Trowell took home a silver medal in power equipment technology, while Walker Phillips finished seventh in automotive service. Joseph Elzinga placed 18th in diesel competition and Dax Barnes placed 20th in motorcycle technology.

Barnes said the competition is tough.

“They really are competing with the best of the best,” Barnes said.

Barnes said that students must place first in their category at the state competition, held in April, to qualify for the national championship.

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.