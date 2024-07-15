PHOTOS: Fire camp sets up at Vale’s Wadleigh Park

VALE – Wadleigh Park in Vale and the area around the rodeo grounds transformed into a small fire camp during the weekend.

Tents dotted the green grass at the park while behind the rodeo grounds stood refrigerated semi-trucks packed with food to feed hundreds of hungry firefighters battling the Cow Valley Fire northwest of Vale.

Benito Gonzalez, Vale, was busy on Monday, July 15, ensuring that firefighters from around the region battling the Cow Valley Fire received lunches from inside a refrigerated semi-truck. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The backside of the Vale rodeo grounds transformed into a mini-city providing food and water for firefighters battling the Cow Valley Fire west of Vale. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Two firefighters move down the road near the Vale Rodeo Grounds carrying food and water, Monday, July 15. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Stacks of water and energy drinks were plentiful at the fire camp at the Vale Rodeo grounds, Monday, July 15. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Tents for firefighters dot the grass at Wadleigh Park in Vale, Monday, July 15. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A sign describes the breakfast meal for firefighters at the fire camp at the Vale rodeo grounds, Monday, July 15. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The chow hall at the fire camp at the Vale rodeo grounds was empty early in the afternoon, Monday, July 15, but the facility will be busy when night arrives and hungry firefighters come off the line of the Cow Valley Fire. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Shower facilities are set up at the fire camp at Wadleigh Park in Vale, Monday, July 15. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A firefighter tent is set up next to the playground equipment at Wadleigh Park in Vale, Monday, July 15. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Gunther Volker, of Treasure Valley Fire, prepares his pumper truck for action, Monday, July 15, at the fire camp at the Vale rodeo grounds. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Michael Silva and Regan Welte, of Treasure Valley Fire, load their truck up with ice at the fire camp at the Vale rodeo grounds, Monday, July 15. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Dozens of tents for firefighters stand near the Vale rodeo arena, Monday, July 15. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The foothills west of Vale across U.S. Highway 20 are shrouded in a feint haze of smoke from the Cow Valley Fire, Monday, July 15. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

