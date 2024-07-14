UPDATE: Resources pour into Vale as Cow Valley Fire continues to grow

NOTE: The Enterprise is providing wildfire coverage for free to all as a community service. This report will be updated as developments warrant.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 14 – Fire officials said they have ordered more help to combat the fire, which grew to the southeast overnight Saturday. They described two approaches they are taking Sunday to build containment lines.

A major escalation in forces is being thrown into the effort to stop the Cow Valley Fire, burning out of control Sunday and threatening ranches and homes north of Vale.

Evacuation levels for the area remain unchanged from Saturday, when areas between Willowcreek and Brogan were warned to be ready to go in a moment. The entire community of Vale, with a population of about 2,000, was put on the lowest level of alert making residents aware of the potential risk and plan for possible evacuation.

Vale Elementary School transformed into a fire command center on Saturday, and a specially-trained federal fire management team took command on Sunday.

Officials reported that as of Sunday morning, 194 people have been assigned to the fire, working with 25 engines, six water tenders and five dozers. Fifteen aircraft, from helicopters to air tankers, have been assigned to the fire.

Oregon State Fire Marshal Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple dispatched a fifth task force of local fire agencies to the Malheur County fire. The task forces are assigned to protect buildings – the first time in 30 years such teams have been sent to the area.

“More resources are being ordered and should arrive over the next several days,” according to a Sunday morning update from fire officials.

Overnight, the fire continued to advance on the southern edge but still was several miles north of Vale. The most recent estimate from officials is that the fire has covered 114,559 acres since it was reported on Thursday, July 11, in Cow Valley roughly 45 miles northwest of Vale.

No containment lines have yet been established but firefighters have established some primary lines, relying in part on roads as fire breaks, officials reported Sunday morning.

“The weather overnight was favorable for firing operations and fire suppression efforts,” according to fire information officials. “Structure assessments are still ongoing as access has been challenging. We know at this time that four small structures (outbuildings, sheds, etc.) have been lost.”

Firefighters plan to use both direct and indirect attacks on Sunday.

“Indirect attack will include the creation of fire line, also known as handline or dozer line, some distance away from the fire. Fire line is created by firefighters or heavy equipment when they dig down to the mineral soil to create a perimeter around the fire,” the morning briefing statement said.

“Indirect attack also includes the use of water from fire engines and water and retardant drops from aviation. “

“Direct attack tactics will include strategic firing operations to reduce consumable (green) fuels ahead of the fire and to create fire line next to active fire. Firing operations will be minimized the smallest extent possible,” the briefing statement continued.

Ranchers throughout the region continued to move cattle out of harm’s way and assess losses. Acres of range used for summer and fall feeding of cows has been destroyed.

The Burkhardt family shared on Facebook an account of what they faced.

“Our ranch is completely gone. Every square inch of it was taken out by that nasty fire, we lost absolutely everything. We go back out tomorrow to search for any lost lives or stragglers,” the post on Saturday said. “Our search today found more cattle that were alive.”

The post added, “We would appreciate prayers for the cows we brought home for healing and no respiratory issues.”

The Vale Fire and Ambulance Department also issued a notice that it no longer needed donations for fire crews.

“We want to give a huge shout out to our community members for the donations of water and food. We are greatly appreciative of all supplies and your support. At this time, we are stocked up and now as a department we are able to share those donations with the OSFM Task Force Team. At this time, we are no longer needing any further donated items,” according to the Facebook post.

Here’s what to know on Sunday, July 14.

EVACUATION LEVELS:

The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office put the region along U.S. Highway 26 from Brogan south to Willowcreek at a Level 2 evacuation notice.

“Level 2 evacuation means that there is high danger in the area and residents should prepare to leave at a moment’s notice. Residents are encouraged to stay alert, and ensure their vehicles are packed and preparations are in place to quickly move people and livestock if necessary. If you or your family require additional time to evacuate, now is the time to do so,” according to the sheriff’s office notice.

Vale and Westfall are under a Level 1 evacuation notice, meaning that “residents should prepare to evacuate and stay informed on current evacuation.”

FIRE EVACUATION CENTER

The American Red Cross has set up a fire shelter at the Malheur County Fairgrounds to house fire victims and their animals. The center provides cots, showers and other comforts for people who may be displaced by the Cow Valley Fire.

Jennifer Bivert, a Red Cross community disaster program manager, said the fairgrounds also can accommodate animals or livestock.

For information about the shelter or to volunteer, call 1-800-redcross.

The fairgrounds is collecting donations of feed and hay and anyone who can help can call 541-889-3431.

WEATHER FORECAST:

The National Weather Service continues to have the area under a red flag warning through Sunday night for “isolated to scattered storms with little to no precipitation and abundant lightning.”

The Sunday morning forecast said that a “southerly flow on the backside of an upper high

will keep the moisture in place through Monday while daytime heating and a trough along the coast will provide the instability and lift to support shower and thunderstorm development.”

FIRE INFORMATION:

Authorities have set up a Facebook page dedicated to official information about the Cow Valley Fire.

SHARE YOUR INFORMATION:

The news team at the Enterprise needs your help to accurately report and share information about this community crisis. Send information, donation requests and photographs with contact information to Editor Les Zaitz by email at [email protected]

A hotshot crew works the Cow Valley Fire along Bully Creek Road west of Vale on Saturday, July 13. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Emma Culbertson, manager of Mal’s Diner in Vale, fills a sack lunch for firefighters on Saturday, July 13. By midday the diner had made more than 300 lunches for firefighters battling the Cow Valley Blaze. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Chimneys are all that remains of a vacant ranch home along U.S. Highway 26 near Brogan Hill on Saturday, July 13, after the Cow Valley Fire swept through the area. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Utility crews work to replace power poles near Brogan Hill on Saturday, July 13, after the Cow Valley Fire swept through the area. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

