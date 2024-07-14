Cow Valley Fire: Westfall put on evacuation notice as Vale considered out of danger

NOTE: The Enterprise is providing wildfire coverage for free to all as a community service. This report will be updated as developments warrant.

The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office Sunday afternoon boosted the Westfall area west of Vale to a Level 2 evacuation alert while dropping any evacuation notice for most of Vale.

The announcement explained that under Level 2, “You should have your travel supplies and companion animals ready to go within 10 minutes of notice to evacuate. Plans should be set. Don’t go anywhere yet unless you need extra time to get out and travel.”

The new notice comes as the Cow Valley Fire continues to grow on the southwestern side.

The sheriff’s office dropped the evacuation level for the area from Brogan to Willowcreek down to a Level 1, the lowest level of preparation. At that level, people should get ready to go.

The Level 1 alert for most of Vale has been dropped as “the city of Vale is not in danger at this time,” the sheriff’s office notice said.

That Level 1 precaution remains in place for the area of Graham Boulevard north and from Alder Road west.