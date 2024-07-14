Cow Valley Fire: Photos capture the danger and the efforts to save lives and property

NOTE: The Enterprise is providing wildfire coverage for free to all as a community service.

After its start on Thursday, July 11, the Cow Valley Fire was whipped by driving winds and fed by thigh-high grasses and shrubs. Four days later, the fire had burned a path more than 27 miles long and remained out of control on Sunday, July 14.

Photographers from the Enterprise captured some of the scenes and local ranchers and families contributed other photos of one of the worst fires in Malheur County in recent times.

The Cow Valley Fire, then burning almost 4,000 acres near Ironside, an unincorporated area in Malheur County, shut down more than 20 miles of U.S. Highway 26 on Thursday, July 11. The blaze was moving south toward the highway, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. (Photo courtesy of Vale BLM)

The Cow Valley Butte fire blots out the sun on Thursday, July 11, 2024. The rapidly spreading blaze near Ironside, an unincorporated area in Malheur County, had grown to 16,000 acres and was threatening roughly 50 homes. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The out-of-control Cow Valley Fire forced officials to close U.S. 26 between Brogan and Ironside on Thursday, July 11. The fire was reported to be burning rapidly toward Brogan, and people north of town started to evacuate their homes as the blaze was threatening about 50 residences. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Mackenzie Allen of the Vale Rangeland Fire Protection Association moves a water tender through Brogan on Friday, July 12, as the Cow Valley Fire continued to burn northwest of town. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Jerold Holloway of the Vale Rangeland Fire Protection Association works with other volunteers to fight the Cow Valley Fire on Friday, July 12, outside of Brogan. (MACKENZIE ALLEN photo)

A jet air tanker climbs after dropping retardant northwest of Brogan on Thursday, July 11. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Fire burns in Cow Valley near Ironside on Thursday, July 11. (KRISTY HERMAN photo)

Rangeland in Cow Valley smolders after a range fire swept through the area on Thursday, July 11. (KAREN RAMER photo)

Rangeland smolders along Indian Gulch Road east of Ironside on Thursday, July 11. (KRISTY HERMAN photo)

Fire burns north of Brogan on Thursday, July 11. (NIKI CUMMINGS photo)

The Cow Valley Fire continues to burn through rangeland near Brogan on Thursday, July 11. (NIKKI POMEROY photo)

The Cow Valley Fire burns south of U.S. Highway 26 just west of Brogan, Friday, July 12. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A fire truck assigned to the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Task Force 9, Multnomah County, moves down a dirt road near Brogan, Friday, July 12. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Erik Oatfield, a task force leader with the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Task Force 9, said his crews will provide protection for structures inside Brogan as the Cow Valley Fire burns west of town. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Damon Simmons, a task force leader with the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Task Force 9, Multnomah County, briefs his crew of firefighters at the Brogan Community Center, Friday, July 12. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Flames from the Cow Valley Fire could be seen from the north edge of Vale on Friday, Juuly 12. Fire officials reported Saturday morning the fire continued to burn south but was about 10 miles from the city. (CAROL SKERJANEC photo)

Chimneys are all that remains of a vacant ranch home along U.S. Highway 26 near Brogan Hill on Saturday, July 13, after the Cow Valley Fire swept through the area. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Chimneys are all that remains of a vacant ranch home along U.S. Highway 26 near Brogan Hill on Saturday, July 13, after the Cow Valley Fire swept through the area. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Remnants of a corral continue to burn along U.S. Highway 26 near Brogan Hill on Saturday, July 13, after the Cow Valley Fire swept through the area. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Cross arms from a utility pole hang in the air along U.S. Highway 26 near Brogan Hill on Saturday, July 13, after the Cow Valley Fire swept through the area. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Utility crews work to replace power poles near Brogan Hill on Saturday, July 13, after the Cow Valley Fire swept through the area. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Ranchers gather cattle for Romans Ranches Charolais in the face of the advancing Cow Valley Fire on the west side of Cottonwood Mountain, north of Westfall, on Saturday, July 13. (ELLI JACOBS photo)

Fire burns on the west side of Cottonwood Mountain north of Westfall on Saturday, July 13. Ranchers gathered up cattle from the Romans Ranches Charolais in the area. (ELLI JACOBS photo)

Cattle are gathered into corrals near Brogan after the Cow Valley Fire burned through the area. The range fire started in Cow Valley on Thursday, July 11. (BURKHARDT FARMS photo)

Toby McBride, a Jamieson rancher, left this note and a cooler of drinks for the Burkhardt family at its Brogan corrals as the Cow Valley Fire burned through the area. The family didn’t need to take up McBride on his offer. (BURKHARDT FARMS photo)

Ranchers check on the Cow Valley Fire near Brogan after the fire started in Cow Valley on Thursday, July 11. (BURKHARDT FARMS photo)

Cattle gather in a patch of green on range in the Pole Creek area north of Vale. The Cow Valley Fire by Sunday, July 14, had covered more than 114,000 acres. (BURKHARDT FARMS photo)

A hotshot crew works the Cow Valley Fire along Bully Creek Road west of Vale on Saturday, July 13. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Members of the San Juan County Colorado Hotshot crew walk down Bully Creek Road on Saturday, July 13. The crew reached the Cow Valley Fire early Saturday morning and was doing mop up work along the road. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Much of the landscape north of Bully Creek Road north of the reservoir was scorched black by the Cow Valley Fire on Saturday, July 13. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Tents put up by firefighters dot the grass at the Vale Middle School on Saturday, July 13. Schools in Vale have been pressed into duty as a fire camp for crews working on the Cow Valley Fire. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Weary firefighters rest under a tree at Vale Middle School on Saturday, July 13. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

