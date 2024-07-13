Cow Valley Fire: Tips to help you prepare for an evacuation

NOTE: This post has been updated with information from Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando. The Enterprise is providing wildfire coverage for free to all as a community service.

The Oregon Wildfire Response & Recovery website offers these tips for people to help them prepare to evacuate:

Assemble a go-kit for each member of the family, packing items for health, safety and identification.

“Pack the six P’s,” the state organization advises. That means:

• People and pets – providing food, water, hygiene, sanitation, clothing.

• Prescriptions – medications, eyeglasses and devices.

• Phones, personal computers, hard drives and chargers.

• Plastic – debit and credit cards and cash.

• Papers – important documents such as Social Security cards, medical records, bank information.

• Pictures – those irreplaceable photos.

Also be familiar with the evacuation levels and what they mean, and sign up for local emergency alerts available in Oregon.

People with pets should pack pet items in a tote bag or crate.

The site at https://wildfire.oregon.gov/Pages/prepare.aspx has links to specific information for seniors, children and people with disabilities.

Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando issued a statement urging residents to stay informed, review their emergency plans and prepare “essential items” for potential evacuation.

He specified these actions:

• Monitor local news outlets and social media channels for updates.

• Gather important documents, medications and valuables.

• Gas up vehicles.

• Make arrangements for pets.

• Check on elderly neighbors and those with special needs.

