Governor declares conflagration as Cow Valley Fire remains out of control

Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act on Friday, July 12, for the Cow Valley Fire, dispatching two more task forces of fire crews to deal with the blaze burning south of Brogan to the Gum Creek area, roughly west of Jamieson.

The BLM reported at midday Friday that the fire had covered 73,827 acres – the equivalent of 115 square miles.

The Conflagration Act allows the Oregon state fire marshal to mobilize resources to battle the out-of-control fire, which, according to the Vale District of the Bureau of Land Management, has grown substantially in the past 12 hours. It is being pushed by gusty winds, triple-digit temperatures, and dry conditions.

The two task forces will come from Lane and Marion counties, according to a Friday, July 12, press release from the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office.

The Marion and Lake County crews will join task forces from Umatilla and Multnomah counties the fire marshal dispatched overnight Thursday.

“The weather conditions we are seeing across Oregon are extremely concerning. The forecast over the weekend for much of Eastern Oregon will not be doing us any favors,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said.

The National Weather Service has forecast abundant lightning, temperatures exceeding 100, and heavy wind this weekend.

The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office will issue evacuation notices and

a Facebook page, Cow Valley Fire Information 2024. has been set up to share information.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story reported one of the task forces was coming from Lake County. The correct county is Lane. The Enterprise regrets the error.