Fire crews from around the region deploy to fight Cow Valley blaze

NOTE: The Enterprise is providing wildfire coverage for free to all as a community service.

BROGAN – Thursday the firefighters of Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Task Force 9, Multnomah County, were in central Oregon, fighting the Larch Creek Fire near Dufur.

Then their mission changed. They were desperately needed in Brogan to help protect homes and other structures from the Cow Valley Fire.

“We came off the line and drove all night,” said task force member Capt. Chris Starling.

Friday, members of the task force were deployed around Brogan, ready to protect homes from the Cow Valley Fire that has so far burned more than 70,000 acres.

Task force leaders said the group will most likely be stationed to protect Brogan until Sunday but could be in town longer, depending on the behavior of the Cow Valley Fire. The task force stood down Friday afternoon and returned to Vale for rest. The group planned to be back at Brogan early Saturday morning.

The task force will soon be joined by two others from Lane and Marion counties, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office. The additional resources come as Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, which allows the Oregon state fire marshal to mobilize resources to battle the out-of-control fire.

The National Weather Service has forecast abundant lightning, temperatures exceeding 100, and heavy wind this weekend.

“The weather conditions we are seeing across Oregon are extremely concerning. The forecast over the weekend for much of Eastern Oregon will not be doing us any favors,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said.

The Cow Valley Fire burns south of U.S. Highway 26 just west of Brogan on Friday, July 12. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Brogan resident Rick Larcade talks about the Cow Valley Fire west of town on Friday, July 12. Larcade said he’s lived in Brogan for decades and has never seen a blaze as large as the Cow Valley Fire. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Damon Simmons, a task force leader with the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Task Force 9, Multnomah County, briefs his crew of firefighters at the Brogan Community Center on Friday, July 12. Task Force 9 consists of crews from Gresham, Corbett, Sauvie Island and Portland. The crew was deployed to Brogan to provide protection to structures from the Cow Valley Fire. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Erik Oatfield, a task force leader with the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Task Force 9, said his crews will provide protection for structures inside Brogan as the Cow Valley Fire burns west of town. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Damon Simmons, a task force leader with the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Task Force 9, Multnomah County, briefs his crew of firefighters at the Brogan Community Center on Friday, July 12. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Damon Simmons, a task force leader with the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Task Force 9, Multnomah County, talks about the unpredictability of range fires outside of the Brogan Community Center on Friday, July 12. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

