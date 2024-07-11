Vale Community Coalition kicks off program for free swimming at city pool

VALE – The Vale Community Coalition wants to give everyone a chance to cool off.

As an ongoing heat wave brings triple-digit temperatures to the area, the community organization has launched the Vale City Pool Fee Coverage Challenge.

On its first day – Thursday, July 11 – the effort has already collected $1,300 to pay for individuals to use the pool for free during the open swim hours. Open swim hours are 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday, open swim hours are 1 pm. to 4:45 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Several businesses have committed money to the program, said Jennifer Tolman, Vale Community Coalition treasurer.

The businesses include Jamieson Produce, Inc. Luzetta’s Flowers and Gifts, Bentz Insurance, the Vale Chamber of Commerce and Bless Studio.

Individuals also can help. To donate, people can drop donations off at the Vale City Pool, or via Venmo @ValeCommunityCoalition.

“The challenge is out to anybody else who would want to continue to support the effort,” said Tolman.

She said there is no set time frame regarding how long the donation effort will last.

“It’s just something fun to do to support the community,” said Tolman.

Tom Vialpando, Vale mayor and a member of the community coalition, said the cool-down effort is crucial now.

“With this heat streak I think it is important to remember the folks who are not fortunate enough to have air conditioning. Even if you do have air conditioning, come down and enjoy the pool,” he said.

Vialpando said the free swim program will continue “as long as the money keeps coming in.”

He said he hopes the program will become a “great community event.”

Zach Knapp, Vale Community Coalition president, said the effort is the right one at the right time.

“We can make sure that finances are not the reason someone can’t cool off in the pool,” he said.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

