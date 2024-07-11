Transportation Department offers tips to using a roundabout

VALE – The Oregon Transportation Department has advice for drivers on how to use the new traffic roundabout that opened recently at Cairo Junction at the intersection of Oregon Highway 201 and U.S. Highway 20 south of Ontario.

The key is to remember that vehicles already moving around the circular roadway have the right of way. That means drivers approaching the roundabout have to yield.

The state’s tips:

•Slow down when approaching. The speed limit posted now is 25 mph.

•Drive in a counter-clockwise direction through the roundabout.

•Yield to traffic in the roundabout. Vehicles and pedestrians in the roundabout have the right of way.

•Use a signal to notify other drivers of your turning intentions inside the roundabout.

•Do not stop within the circular part of the roundabout.

Drivers should also not change lanes while moving through a roundabout.

The transportation department recommends drivers slow to 15 or 20 mph when they enter a roundabout. The lower speed allows drivers to make the turns in the roundabout and to say in your lane.

