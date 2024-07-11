Malheur County emergency officials to Brogan: Be ready to evacuate as Cow Valley blaze grows

NOTE: The Enterprise is providing wildfire coverage for free to all as a community service.

UPDATE: The Cow Valley Butte fire has grown to an estimated 16,000 acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. The Vale District Bureau of Land Management said the rapidly spreading fire is threatening to consume roughly 50 homes along U.S. Highway 26. Evacuations have started north of Brogan.

The Cow Valley Butte fire, which is burning on nearly 4,000 acres outside of Ironside, an unincorporated area of Malheur County, has changed directions and is moving east towards Brogan at a high rate of speed.

Brogan citizens are strongly encouraged to make preparations to vacate their homes, should the order come at a later time. Prepare an over-night bag and a change of clothes, as well as medications, phone chargers and pet supplies,” according to a notification from the Malheur County Emergency Management Office.

The fast-moving fire has closed U.S. Highway 26 between Ironside and Brogan, milepost 231 to 254. Vicki Moles, public information officer with the Oregon Department of Transportation, said the highway closure could impact nearly 2,000 motorists who use the highway, which is a main thoroughfare.

Meantime, the blaze has knocked out power for more than 700 people between Vale and Unity, according to Erica Shiflet, corporate communications manager with Idaho Power.

“We are working closely with fire personnel to determine when we can safely restore those customers,” Shiflet said.

She did not have an estimated time when power would be restored.

Larisa Bogardus, public relations manager with the Vale District of the Bureau of Land Management, said Thursday, July 11, that single-engine air tankers are dropping fire retardant on the Cow Valley Fire. It’s unclear how many firefighters are battling the blaze. However, Bogardus said there are five engines on the fire and multiple helicopters. The helicopters are being shared with another fire in the area.

Bogardus said the Cow Valley Butte fire jumped U.S. Highway 26 and firefighters are working to protect residences along the highway.

The Cow Valley is one of three fires burning in Malheur County on Thursday. At least two of the three fires were triggered by humans. Officials are urging residents to be extra careful as the region continues to bake under an extended heat wave. Dry thunderstorms with “an abundant amount of lightning” are forecasted to roll into the area this weekend, and winds are expected to kick up to 50 mph.

