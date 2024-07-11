County, local cities report on how they spent millions in extra federal funding

VALE – The requests seemed reasonable.

In late 2022, more than a dozen local organizations sought financial help from Malheur County for a variety of projects.

The requests were linked to word the county was getting $12 million from the federal government with few, if any, restrictions on how it could be used.

In Jordan Valley, Mayor Lee Ann Conro asked for $1.1 million to upgrade city services, including replacing water and sewer lines.

Vale’s Valley View Cemetery District asked the county for $148,801 to add space for more grave plots.

Vale city officials asked for $300,000 to finish a wastewater project.

None of the requests was granted.

A promise by county officials to set up a formal application process for access to the money never happened.

Instead, county leaders decided to use the money themselves, buying a new warehouse and pouring more money into the stalled Treasure Valley Reload Center and other infrastructure projects.

The money was part of the American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law in 2021. The federal act established two programs to release cash, including one called the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

The county and the cities of Ontario, Vale and Nyssa all received cash through that program and then had to account to the U.S. Treasury Department for what happened to the money.

The Enterprise obtained reports submitted by Ontario, Nyssa, Vale and the county.

Since June 2021, the county received $17 million and about $9 million remains unspent, according to Lorinda DuBois, county administrator.

The county helped the local Meals on Wheels program, bought a new pump for the Bully Creek recreation area and five new vehicles for the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office.

The county also spent $1.5 million on a 14,000-square-foot warehouse and granted $1.3 million to finish a rail line for the reload center. The warehouse is being used to store equipment for the sheriff’s office and the Malheur County Road Department.

Ontario, Vale and Nyssa received relief money in two segments. The first funding slice was received and plugged into the 2021-2022 budgets for each town. The second part of the federal money was used for the 2022-2023 budgets.

Here’s how the cities used the money.

Ontario:

Received: $2.4 million.

Allocated: 2.4 million.

The city funded a water treatment plant upgrade, put money into its housing incentive program and paid for new flooring at the Ontario Senior City.

The city also planned a stormwater system upgrade. The money for the stormwater system upgrade – $300,000 – has not been spent. The city also used the federal cash for police and fire department operating expenses, dispatch service payments to Malheur County and to renovate the public safety training center. The city also used some of the money to pay for emergency dispatch services from Malheur County.

Nyssa:

Received: $707,436.

Spent: $707,436

The city upgraded software for the city council chambers to conduct virtual meetings. The city also bought two police cars and set aside matching funds for a splash park and a new fire truck. The city also used some of the money to pay for dispatch services to Malheur County.

Vale:

Received: $403,804

Spent: $256,893

Remaining: $146,911

The city bought a new ambulance and updated its wastewater master plan. According to Todd Fuller, Vale city manager, the city council has not yet decided how to use the remaining $146,000.

