More cooling centers open across the county as heat wave rolls on

NOTE: The Enterprise is providing coverage of the heat wave for free to all as a community service.

ONTARIO – Cooling centers are now open in Ontario, Vale and Nyssa as the temperature gauge continues to climb.

In Ontario, cooling centers are open at St. Matthews Church, at 802 Southwest 5th Street, Malheur Council on Aging, 842 Southeast 1st Avenue and at EOCIL, 1021 Southwest 5th Avenue.

The hours for the St. Matthew Church cooling center are Monday through Saturday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. There is also a lunch offered daily and a dinner offered Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The cooling center at the Malheur Council on Aging is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dinner is also available Tuesdays and Thursdays for those 60 years and older. The cooling center at EOCIL is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. EOCIL also offers a cooling center on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Morning showers and microwavable food are also available at EOCIL.

In Vale, the Vale Senior Center at 100 Longfellow Street, will offer a cooling center daily from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. A cooling center is also open at the Malheur Enterprise at 293 Washington St. W. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In Nyssa, the Nyssa Senior Center—at 316 Good Avenue—will furnish a cooling center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The center will also be open Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. to cool off residents.

Lt. Rich Harriman, Malheur County Emergency Services director, said volunteers are still needed to help out at the cooling centers. To volunteer, contact Harriman at 541-709-7726. To volunteer in Nyssa, contact Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret at 541-372-2264 and press #2.

