And the winners…..Vale event results listed plus more photos of Fourth of July fun

Rodeo fans packed the house each night for the Vale 4th of July Rodeo, with action in and out of the arena from Tuesday, July 2 to Saturday, July 6.

The festivities included, among others, the crowning of a new rodeo queen as Vale closed out its 109th rodeo.

Sierra Masmeyer, 16, from Willowcreek, was named 2025 Vale 4th of July Rodeo queen.

The daughter of Levi and Kortney Masmeyer, Masmeyer graduated high school early and will attend Treasure Valley Community College this fall, according to Darby Justus, the rodeo queen adviser.

Justus said that in addition to being named queen, Masmeyer competed at the Billy Evins Memorial Roping competition last month. Masmeyer was the only queen contestant to participate in the Billy Evins competition.

Here are the results from the rest of the week’s activities.

VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Shannon Steele, head coach of the Vale High School volleyball team and the tournament organizer, said 20 teams played in the co-ed fundraiser, and all of the proceeds went to the high school’s squad.

The teams comprised locals and people from Texas, California and Idaho.

The team “Whales” took the gold. On the team: Remington Merrell, Macy McPherson, Rex Ward and Elizabeth Cole.

The team “Branjenecs” took the silver. On the team: Kaylynn Brandon, Brady Sharp and Shad Samio.

The team “New and Used” won the bronze. On the team: Eric and Sasha Goodell, Samantha and J.D. Cooper, Tami Munk and Brooke Cooper.

CAR SHOW RESULTS

The annual car show had over 50 entries this year.

According to organizer Adam Hale, the car show did not have a best-in-show this year. Instead, there were nearly a dozen categories.

Cannon Memorial Trophy: Aven Ussing, 1970 Ford F100.

Best Tractor: Eric and Melissa Rios, 1936 Farmall F-12.

Best Muscle Car: Roy Bridgewater, 1966 Pontiac GTO.

Best Hot Rod: Brian Mckinney, 1940 GMC Panel Truck.

Kids Choice: Joe Reed, 1970 Dodge Challenger

Best Classic Truck: Bruce Stewart, 1955 Chevy 3100 Pickup

Mayor’s Choice: Michael Williams, 1948 Chevy Fleetmaster

Most Unique: Elizabeth Martz, 2018 Munster Coffin Dragster

Best Modern Truck, 1980s and Newer: Juzella Fugatewit, 2007 Jeep Wrangler.

Best 1940s and 1950s: Jim Taylor, 1954, Mercury Sun Valley

Best pre-1940s: Hank and Keri Bennett, 1937 Plymouth Business Coupe

4TH OF JULY RODEO RESULTS

Over 300 people competed in this year’s rodeo, and nearly $40,000 was awarded to those who placed in their events.

Bareback

First: Brody Dent, Bend; Second: Cache Hill, St. Anthony; Third: Clint Rutherford, Fossil

Barrel Racing

First: Willow Pearson, Umpqua; Second: Rylee Branch, Caldwell; Third: Kimber Beers, Powell Butte

Breakaway Roping:

First: Cate Hepper, Fort Klamath; Second: Sierra Telford, Caldwell; Third: Kimberly Williams, North Powder

Bull Riding:

First: Trey McFarlane, Wilder; Second: Kobie Olson, Cascade

Novice Bareback Riding:

Sean Mahoney, Bend

Novice Saddle Bronc

Bryce Roggenkamp, Terrebonne

Saddle Bronc Riding

First: Justin England, Powell Butte; Second: Trey McFarlane, Wilder; Third: Brycen Martin, Hereford

Steer Wrestling

First: Trevor Maddox, Weiser; Second: Wiley Jack Karas, Zillah; Third: Zane Taylor, Burns

Team Roping Header

First: Colby Wood, Eatonville; Second: Clayton Hansen, Weiser; Third: Jared Parke, Gooding

Team Roping Heeler

First: Duke Nordby, Chelan; Second: Chase Hansen, Adrian; Third: Sam Saunders, Homedale

Tie Down Roping

First: Chase Joyce, Drewsey; Second: Blake Soflich, Scappoose; Third: Jared Parke, Gooding

DOG SHOW RESULTS

The annual dog show at the Oregon Trail Days celebration attracted 22 contestants. Vale residents claimed top honors in seven different events with Dana Owens and her dog Oakley, claiming the best of show award. The show is organized by Vale Veterinary Clinic.

The results:

Most unique: Wilcox Galkowski – Pepper

Biggest Dog:Stella Eldred – Rambo

Class Clown: Dwight Keller – Tabby

Owner pet look-alike: Kiefer Skerjanec – Hendrix

Best costume: Angela Smith – Tip

Best trick: Liam Smith – Sadie

Best of show: Dana Owens – Oakley

Dana Owens and her dog Oakley participate in the dog show held as part of Oregon Trail Days in Vale on Saturday, July 6, 2024. They took “best of show” honors. The event was hosted by the Vale Veterinary Clinic. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

Angela and Ron Smith with their dogs Pip, Goldie and Sadie participate in the dog show held as part of Oregon Trail Days in Vale on Saturday, July 6, 2024. The event was hosted by the Vale Veterinary Clinic. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

Lily Borrego and her dog Eclipse participate in the dog show held as part of Oregon Trail Days in Vale on Saturday, July 6, 2024. The event was hosted by the Vale Veterinary Clinic. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

Patriotic pups participate in the dog show held as part of Oregon Trail Days in Vale on Saturday, July 6, 2024. The event was hosted by the Vale Veterinary Clinic. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

Dwight Keller and his dog Tabby entertain during the dog show held as part of Oregon Trail Days in Vale on Saturday, July 6, 2024. They took the “class clown” award. The event was hosted by the Vale Veterinary Clinic. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

A visitor looks over quilts at the Vale Senior Center on Saturday, July 6, 2024. The annual quilt show is part of Oregon Trail Days put on by the Vale Chamber of Commerce. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

Kay Ernst exhibits a quilt at the Vale Senior Center on Saturday, July 6, 2024. The annual quilt show is part of Oregon Trail Days put on by the Vale Chamber of Commerce. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

Betty McMahon and Clydette Walker look over quilts at the Vale Senior Center on Saturday, July 6, 2024. The annual quilt show is part of Oregon Trail Days put on by the Vale Chamber of Commerce. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

Cathy Zacharias exhibits a quilt at the Vale Senior Center on Saturday, July 6, 2024. The annual quilt show is part of Oregon Trail Days put on by the Vale Chamber of Commerce. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

