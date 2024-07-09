And the winners…..Vale event results listed plus more photos of Fourth of July fun

Rodeo fans packed the house each night for the Vale 4th of July Rodeo, with action in and out of the arena from Tuesday, July 2 to Saturday, July 6.
The festivities included, among others, the crowning of a new rodeo queen as Vale closed out its 109th rodeo.
Sierra Masmeyer, 16, from Willowcreek, was named 2025 Vale 4th of July Rodeo queen.
The daughter of Levi and Kortney Masmeyer, Masmeyer graduated high school early and will attend Treasure Valley Community College this fall, according to Darby Justus, the rodeo queen adviser.
Justus said that in addition to being named queen, Masmeyer competed at the Billy Evins Memorial Roping competition last month. Masmeyer was the only queen contestant to participate in the Billy Evins competition.
Here are the results from the rest of the week’s activities.
VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Shannon Steele, head coach of the Vale High School volleyball team and the tournament organizer, said 20 teams played in the co-ed fundraiser, and all of the proceeds went to the high school’s squad.
The teams comprised locals and people from Texas, California and Idaho.
The team “Whales” took the gold. On the team: Remington Merrell, Macy McPherson, Rex Ward and Elizabeth Cole.
The team “Branjenecs” took the silver. On the team: Kaylynn Brandon, Brady Sharp and Shad Samio.
The team “New and Used” won the bronze. On the team: Eric and Sasha Goodell, Samantha and J.D. Cooper, Tami Munk and Brooke Cooper.
CAR SHOW RESULTS
The annual car show had over 50 entries this year.
According to organizer Adam Hale, the car show did not have a best-in-show this year. Instead, there were nearly a dozen categories.
Cannon Memorial Trophy: Aven Ussing, 1970 Ford F100.
Best Tractor: Eric and Melissa Rios, 1936 Farmall F-12.
Best Muscle Car: Roy Bridgewater, 1966 Pontiac GTO.
Best Hot Rod: Brian Mckinney, 1940 GMC Panel Truck.
Kids Choice: Joe Reed, 1970 Dodge Challenger
Best Classic Truck: Bruce Stewart, 1955 Chevy 3100 Pickup
Mayor’s Choice: Michael Williams, 1948 Chevy Fleetmaster
Most Unique: Elizabeth Martz, 2018 Munster Coffin Dragster
Best Modern Truck, 1980s and Newer: Juzella Fugatewit, 2007 Jeep Wrangler.
Best 1940s and 1950s: Jim Taylor, 1954, Mercury Sun Valley
Best pre-1940s: Hank and Keri Bennett, 1937 Plymouth Business Coupe
4TH OF JULY RODEO RESULTS
Over 300 people competed in this year’s rodeo, and nearly $40,000 was awarded to those who placed in their events.
Bareback
First: Brody Dent, Bend; Second: Cache Hill, St. Anthony; Third: Clint Rutherford, Fossil
Barrel Racing
First: Willow Pearson, Umpqua; Second: Rylee Branch, Caldwell; Third: Kimber Beers, Powell Butte
Breakaway Roping:
First: Cate Hepper, Fort Klamath; Second: Sierra Telford, Caldwell; Third: Kimberly Williams, North Powder
Bull Riding:
First: Trey McFarlane, Wilder; Second: Kobie Olson, Cascade
Novice Bareback Riding:
Sean Mahoney, Bend
Novice Saddle Bronc
Bryce Roggenkamp, Terrebonne
Saddle Bronc Riding
First: Justin England, Powell Butte; Second: Trey McFarlane, Wilder; Third: Brycen Martin, Hereford
Steer Wrestling
First: Trevor Maddox, Weiser; Second: Wiley Jack Karas, Zillah; Third: Zane Taylor, Burns
Team Roping Header
First: Colby Wood, Eatonville; Second: Clayton Hansen, Weiser; Third: Jared Parke, Gooding
Team Roping Heeler
First: Duke Nordby, Chelan; Second: Chase Hansen, Adrian; Third: Sam Saunders, Homedale
Tie Down Roping
First: Chase Joyce, Drewsey; Second: Blake Soflich, Scappoose; Third: Jared Parke, Gooding
DOG SHOW RESULTS
The annual dog show at the Oregon Trail Days celebration attracted 22 contestants. Vale residents claimed top honors in seven different events with Dana Owens and her dog Oakley, claiming the best of show award. The show is organized by Vale Veterinary Clinic.
The results:
Most unique: Wilcox Galkowski – Pepper
Biggest Dog:Stella Eldred – Rambo
Class Clown: Dwight Keller – Tabby
Owner pet look-alike: Kiefer Skerjanec – Hendrix
Best costume: Angela Smith – Tip
Best trick: Liam Smith – Sadie
Best of show: Dana Owens – Oakley
RELATED COVERAGE:
PHOTOS: Vale shows its patriotic spirit during holiday parade
PHOTOS: Vale’s 4th of July Rodeo packs the arena
PHOTOS: Pancake breakfast draws crowd to Vale Fourth of July celebration
News tip? Send your information to [email protected].
HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.