PHOTO: Vale shows its patriotic spirit during holiday parade

VALE – On the Fourth of July, it seemed half the Vale community was along the sidewalks while the other half was in the big parade.

The parade down A Street had it all – dignitaries, rodeo royalty, prancing horses, floats from local businesses and kids on bikes laced with red, white and blue paper ribbons.

Plenty of entries rolled through Vale to entertain spectators during the Fourth of July parade in Vale on July 4, 2024. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

Tom Vialpando, Vale mayor, gets ready to roll on Vale’s Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2024. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

Patriotic fans gets ready for Vale’s Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2024. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

Patriotic fans gets ready for Vale’s Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2024. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

Leaders from the American Legion in Vale participate in Vale’s Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2024. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

Jerry and Sylvia Wilcox, grand marshals, ride in style in Vale’s Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2024. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

