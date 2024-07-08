Excessive heat grips Malheur County as temperature to top 100 for days

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Enterprise is making its coverage of the heat wave free to all as a community service.

Malheur County faces “dangerously hot conditions” in the coming days as high temperatures are forecast to exceed 100 through next Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials are planning to open cooling centers in Ontario and Vale on Monday, providing a place for people to escape the heat.

The Malheur County Health Department urged people to adjust their schedules outdoors and even postpone events.

Ontario is forecast to reach 103 on Monday, 106 on Tuesday and 109 on Wednesday.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” according to a weather service warning

issued early Monday.

The health department advised in a statement last week that “heat illness can come on quickly.”

“If someone looks unwell – confused, dizzy or ‘out of it’ – have them rest in a cool place and sip water until they feel better,” the statement said. “If they vomit, faint, stop sweating or get worse, get medical help immediately. These symptoms likely mean heat stroke, a life-threatening condition where the body cannot cool down on its own.”

The agency recommended that “anyone planning outdoor work, sporting events or social events in the next two weeks to reschedule for earlier or later in the day” or consider “postponing until the heat wave is over.”

