PHOTOS: Vale’s 4th of July Rodeo packs the arena

VALE – The Vale 4th of July Rodeo packed the stands for four days as the community celebrated the national holiday and local rodeo traditions.

The rodeo kicked off Wednesday, July 3, and continued through Saturday, July 6, at the Oregon Trail Arena. Fans got a sneak peek on Tuesday, July 2, for free slack night.

The annual event included traditional roping, bronc riding and other events, as well as the ever-popular mutton busting and pig scrambles for the kids.

A pair of cowboys lasso a calf on Thursday, July 4, 2024, during the Vale 4th of July Rodeo, at the Vale 4th of July Rodeo. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

A youngster hangs on tight on Thursday, July 4, 2024, during the Vale 4th of July Rodeo. The annual event kicked off Wednesday, July 3.(LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

A rodeo competitor wrestles a wild cow on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at the Vale 4th of July Rodeo. The event was in its 109th year. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

A saddle bronc competitor gets bucked around on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at the Vale 4th of July Rodeo. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

A hopeful gets bucked off a horse during the saddle bronc event on Thursday, July 4, 2024, during the Vale 4th of July Rodeo. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

A competitor gets control of his horse on Thursday, July 4, 2024, during the Vale 4th of July Rodeo. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

A pair of rode goers proudly display their belt buckles on Thursday, July 4 during the the Vale 4th of July Rodeo. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

A rodeo competitor gets his saddle set up on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at the Vale 4th of July Rodeo. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

A rodeo competitor maneuvers her horse around an obstacle on Thursday, July 4, 2024, during barrel racing at the Vale 4th of July Rodeo. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

A competitor chases down a calf on Thursday, July 4, 2024, during the team roping event at the Vale 4th of July Rodeo. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)



A Vale 4th of July rodeo royalty contestant waves at the crowd on Thursday, July 4, 2024, during the Vale 4th of July Rodeo. In its 109th year, the annual event runs through Saturday, July 6, at the Vale rodeo grounds. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)





A competitor runs her horse around an obstacle during the barrel riding event on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at the Vale 4th of July Rodeo. In its 109th year, the annual event runs through Saturday, July 6, at the Vale rodeo grounds. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)





