PHOTOS: Vale’s 4th of July Rodeo packs the arena

VALE – The Vale 4th of July Rodeo packed the stands for four days as the community celebrated the national holiday and local rodeo traditions.
The rodeo kicked off Wednesday, July 3, and continued through Saturday, July 6, at the Oregon Trail Arena. Fans got a sneak peek on Tuesday, July 2, for free slack night.
The annual event included traditional roping, bronc riding and other events, as well as the ever-popular mutton busting and pig scrambles for the kids.
