PHOTOS: Pancake breakfast draws crowd to Vale Fourth of July celebration

VALE – The Vale 4th of July Rodeo was in full swing as locals and visitors alike came out on Thursday, July 4, for the grand marshal pancake breakfast at Wadleigh Park in Vale.

Over 100 people attended the annual breakfast, which featured grand marshals Jerry and Sylvia Wilcox.

In the past, the marshals have been honored at a barbecue in Wadleigh Park. This year, in a new twist on the schedule, organizers held the grand marshal ceremony as a breakfast to coincide with the traditional Lions Breakfast.

Colten Stepleton, left, and Brooks Haueter receive appreciation belt buckles on Thursday, July 4, 2024, during the Lions Breakfast and Grand Marshal Breakfast at Wadleigh Park in Vale. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

The owners of Saunders Repair were named Business of the Year on Thursday, July 4 during the 4th of July pancake breakfast at Wadleigh Park in Vale. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

Vale 4th of July grand marshals Jerry Sylvia Wilcox pose with their belt buckles on Thursday, July 4, 2024, during the Lions Breakfast and Grand Marshal Breakfast at Wadleigh Park in Vale. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

A Vale 4th of July Rodeo queen contestant steps up to the lectern on Thursday, July 4, 2024, during the Lions Breakfast & Grand Marshal Breakfast at Wadleigh Park in Vale. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando sits with constituents on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at the Lions Breakfast & Grand Marshal Breakfast at Wadleigh Park in Vale. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

Cami Cullen (right), Vale 4th of July Rodeo queen, poses for photos on Thursday, July 4, 2024, during the Lions Breakfast & Grand Marshal Breakfast. (LAURA TESLER/Special to the Enterprise)

