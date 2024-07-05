Volunteers needed as cooling centers prepare to open on Monday

With triple-digit heat expected to last for days, cooling centers are preparing to open beginning Monday to offer relief from the heat.

Volunteers are needed to help operate the centers.

According to Rich Harriman, county emergency manager with the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, here are free places people can go to escape the heat.

Malheur Council on Aging and Community Services

Location: 842 S.E. 1st Ave., Ontario

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Special note: Dinner will be served to those 60 and older on Tuesday and Thursday.

Oasis House at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

Location: 802 S.W 5th St., Ontario

Hours: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastern Oregon Center of Independent Living

Location: 1021 S.W 5th Ave., Ontario

Hours: 9 a.m to noon on Wednesday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Malheur Enterprise

Location: 293 Washington St. W. Vale

Hours: Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More volunteers stepping up “may allow those facilities to stay open longer than normal business hours,” according to Harriman.

“Folks that are interested in volunteering just a few hours are encouraged to call (please leave a message) or text (541) 709-7726 or email [email protected] . I will need names, dates of birth and contact phone number. A basic background inquiry will be conducted on volunteers for safety and security reasons,” according to an email from Harriman.

NOTE: If your organization is preparing a cooling center or other resources to help people deal with the heat wave, please send information to [email protected].

