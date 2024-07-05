Fire severely damages Vale home, cause under investigation

VALE – A fire partially destroyed a home in west Vale on Friday, July 5.

Vale Fire & Ambulance crews were dispatched to the small home at 1118 D Street at about 12:45 p.m.

According to the Vale Fire & Ambulance Department, the renters – Collin and Mary Bashon – were not at home at the time of the fire. There were no injures reported.

The fire destroyed much of the home. Vale Fire & Ambulance deployed an engine, a water tender and an ambulance to the fire that is still under investigation.

Crews were able to contain the fire after about half an hour but stayed on the scene for another two hours mopping up.

An account has been set up at Rogue Credit Union in Vale for the benefit of Collin and Mary Bashon. The Bashons are in need of clothing and dog food, according to authorities.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM – Available for $7.50 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for – day in and day out from the Enterprise.