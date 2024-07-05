‘Dangerously’ hot weather to smother Malheur County for several days

The National Weather Service is forecasting “dangerously hot conditions” in Ontario and Malheur County in the coming days.

The temperature is forecast to hit 102 on Friday, July 5, and could hit 111 by Thursday, July 11.

“Multiple daily max temperature records are being threatened by this heatwave. The longevity of the event makes this a particularly dangerous heat wave,” according to the excessive heat watch issued by the weather service.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the watch notice said.

Malheur County officials have put out the call for businesses and organizations that can provide cooling spaces in the coming days. Those who have space to offer should contact Rich Harriman, the county’s emergency manager. He can be reached at 541-473-5120 or by email at [email protected].

If you have plans to open a cooling center, please send an email to Editor Les Zaitz ([email protected]) so we can share the details.

The Oregon Health Authority has a web page with information on how to deal with the heat and other advice. Authorities are especially urging those who work outside to take precautions.

