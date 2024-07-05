Adrian community celebrates nation’s birthday in style

ADRIAN – The town of Adrian went all out to celebrate the nation’s birthday on Thursday, July 4, with its annual holiday parade.

The parade included emergency services vehicles, tractors, trucks and a whole lot of candy tossed out to eager youngsters.

Children scramble to get their share of candy during the Adrian Fourth of July Parade, Thursday, July 4. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

An eager group prepares to deliver candy to parade-goers at the annual Adrian Fourth of July Parade. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A youngster rushes out for some candy during the Adrian Fourth of July Parade, Thursday, July 4. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A group of kids with wings search for candy during the Adrian Fourth of July Parade, Thursday, July 4. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Youngsters wait patiently as the parade nears for their chance at some candy during the Adrian Fourth of July Parade on Thursday, July 4. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A young boy gets some help to prepare to toss some candy to parade-goers during the Adrian Fourth of July Parade on Thursday, July 4. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

This young lady was already well into the holiday spirit and adorned with patriotic clothes. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Some rode into the Adrian Fourth of July Parade on trucks and some arrived on four-wheelers. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Big smiles and lots of fun punctuated the annual Adrian Fourth of July Parade on Thursday, July 4. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Vintage farm equipment, such as this tractor, were part of the Adrian Fourth of July Parade. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

This bike rider was ready to roll and celebrate the nation’s birthday on Thursday, July 4, at the Adrian Fourth of July Parade. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Spectators for the Adrian Fourth of July Parade crowded every available spot – including big rocks – to get a view of the festivities on Thursday, July 4. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

The annual Adrian Fourth of July Parade proved to be a success for local residents. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

From big tractors to, well, smaller farm equipment, the Adrian Fourth of July Parade had a little bit of everything. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

There was plenty of candy available at the annual Adrian Fourth of July Parade on Thursday, July 4. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Young and old, everyone who came out for the annual Adrian Fourth of July Parade was in for a treat. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

