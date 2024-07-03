Ontario Department of Motor Vehicles moves to new location

ONTARIO – The operating hours remain the same but the new location for the Ontario Department of Motor Vehicles office in Ontario will furnish more space, privacy and efficiency for customers.

“It allows us to better serve the public,” said Dianna Price, the customer service manager for the Ontario DMV.

After 40 years at its site at Southwest Seventh Place, the DMV recently moved into new digs at 215 E. Lane N., across the parking lot from Home Depot.

The new office officially opens for business Monday, July 1.

Price said the new office is “much bigger” than the older building on Southwest Seventh.

“The facility is over 4,000 square feet. The lobby alone is close to 2,000 square feet,” she said.

Price said the new facility added “much needed space.”

“There is much more breathing room for customers,” said Price.

Price said the move also means new equipment that will help with efficiency.

“There is a printer for every station now, so we don’t have to print a receipt and then get up from a station and go over to a printer,” said Price.

Each customer station will also display a vision machine for license testing.

“It is those little things that will make a world of difference,” said Price.

The new customer service stations will offer a more one-on-one interaction – and privacy – between DMV employees and clients.

“We are super excited to be able to offer that. I think it is better for the community as well to offer service that way,” said Price.

Price said six people, including her, work at the office.

The DMV is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM – Available for $7.50 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for – day in and day out from the Enterprise.