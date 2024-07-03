Obituary for the Enterprise, for the week of July 3, 2024: Virginia Seals

Virginia (Ginny) Seals

June 10, 1941 – June 6, 2024

Virginia Ruth Collins Seals died peacefully at home on June 6, 2024. She would have been 83 on June 10.

She was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico, June 10, 1941. She and her family – Dad John, Mom Ginny and her brothers John and Gene and sister Ernestine – moved to Oregon early on in her life and settled in Dallas, Oregon. Growing up, she attended Dallas High School and fell in love with her high school sweetheart and her future husband William (Bill) Seals. Together they shared 63 years of married life.

Ginny and Bill had three children, Debbie, Wade and Clay. The family moved from Dallas to Vale in the Willowcreek area in 1972, bought a farm, and had a ranch combo of farming and milking cows.

Ginny worked at the Malheur County Courthouse in Vale and retired, and then went back to work for Radar and Radar Attorneys and retired from there. She helped on the farm and took care of her family and made darn sure that all three kids graduated from high school.

After Ginny and Bill retired, they decided to move to Afton, Wyoming, to be closer to their children.

Ginny was well known for her great smile, gentle kindness, and care of her family. She loved gardening and her flowers. She could make just about anything grow. In her spare time she crocheted and spoiled her kittens.

She liked camping in the mountains of Sumpter with Bill, watching for wildlife, but most of all she loved when her kids all came home. She will be deeply missed by all who ever met or knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents John and Ginny Collins, and brothers, John Collins and Gene Collins. She is survived by her husband William (Bill) Seals; daughter Debbie Seals; sons Wade Seals and Clay (Lori) Seals; sister Ernestine; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and sisters-in-law Betty Webb and Frances (Marvin) Rempel.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

