Classifieds from the Enterprise, for the week of July 3, 2024

Yard Sale

Friday and Saturday, July 5th and 6th 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1497 Frontier Lane Vale, OR

Sports cards and something for everyone!

*****

For Rent

Nice 2 bedroom home in Nyssa. Monthly rent $1,100. Deposit $1,000. For more info, call 209-404-9072.

*****

Now Hiring

Dentinger’s Feed and Seed is seeking to hire a full time yard associate, must be 18 years old. Pay rate is $18 an hour. Call 541-473-3295 for more info.

*****

*****

*****

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.