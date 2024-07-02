Fourth of July Rodeo plays key role in local economy

VALE – The Vale 4th of July Rodeo isn’t just about buckin’ broncs and bull riding.

The event – which will mark its 109th year this week – also injects thousands of dollars into the local economy.

The renowned rodeo will roll beginning Wednesday, July 3, and run through Saturday, July 6, at the Vale rodeo grounds.

Cost to enter the rodeo each night is $12 for 13 years and up while those age 6 to 12 get in for $8. Those under 5 enter for free.

Tickets are available at rodeoticket.com, Malheur Drug and Mal’s Diner in Vale.

The main rodeo event starts at 8 p.m. each night.

There will also be a plethora of events happening each day during the rodeo at Wadleigh Park at 300 Main St. S.

The park will host the rodeo grand marshal breakfast, Thursday, July 4. The serving line for the grand marshal breakfast starts at 9:30 a.m.

The annual Vale 4th of July Rodeo Parade kicks off July 4 at 5 p.m.

The Vale 4th of July Rodeo queen coronation is set for July 5 at 7:45 p.m. at the rodeo.

Malinda Castleberry, owner of Mal’s Dinner, said the rodeo is a big economic engine for her business.

“It (the rodeo) is huge for the economy of Vale. It’s the savings net for winter slow times,” said Castleberry.

Castleberry, who also is owner of the Starlite Café in Vale, said that during the four days of the rodeo sales at her two businesses are triple that of a regular summer week.

“These four days keep my staff paid during the cold and slow winter months. The street dance during rodeo week is our biggest economic boost of the year,” said Castleberry.

The street dance will be next to the diner at the at the corner of A St. and Court Street beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6.

Jim Mendiola, Vale 4th of July Rodeo Board vice president, said the event often draws visitors from across the region.

“I bet it in brings in $100,000, maybe more,” he said.

“Some people come for the rodeo, some for the parade. I have a friend coming in from Washington for the rodeo,” he said.

Adam Tolman, co-owner of Malheur Drug, said there is a subtle impact to his business from the rodeo.

“Most of the time downtown gets busy right before the rodeo but that’s right before we close,” he said.

However, Tolman said he believes the Oregon Trail Days celebration in Wadleigh Park during the rodeo week will deliver “a little bit of an uptick,” to his business.

“That will help as far as getting people downtown,” he said.

The crowds lingering around town are key, said Cathy Zacharias, Vale Chamber of Commerce president.

The Chamber hosts Oregon Trail Days.

“We on the chamber side are trying to get people to come and enjoy the festivities and then go to the rodeo,” said Zarcharias, who owns ExZacht Sewing and Alterations.

Sarah Rodriguez, the owner of Luzetta’s Flowers, said the rodeo is good for the whole town.

“It is good for the economy because people are spending money at local places,” said Rodriguez.

The Oregon Trail Days celebration is a daily event between Wednesday, July 3, and Saturday, July 6.

The event features food, clothing and drink vendors, a car show, a dunk tank and other entertainment, such as a photo booth by Nikki Kraus.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

