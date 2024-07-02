Coming Up: Fireworks will light up the sky over Ontario

FIREWORKS: The Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce will light up the sky with the annual 4th of July fireworks show. The fireworks are staged at the Malheur County Fairgrounds, starting at 10:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4.

ROPERS: The Rhinestone Ropers will perform rope and horse tricks, whip cracking and guitar music Wednesday, July 3, at Wellspring Assisted Living, 2104 W. Idaho Ave. in Ontario. The show is for all ages, and some audience members may get to share the stage. The Ropers are a traveling duo, Dan and Yvonne Mink, who have performed widely at fairs, schools and on TV, and now live in Ontario. Admission is free, and seating is your own lawn chair or blanket.

MUSIC: The Chaz Band will play at the next Live After 5 summer concert, set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, in the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden at Four Rivers Cultural Center, Ontario. Admission is free. There will be food and beverages from Matsy’s.

ROCKS: Nyssa’s 2024 Thunderegg Days will run from July 11 through July 13, with entertainment, live music, vendors, and pickleball and corn hole tourneys. Traditional events include breakfasts each morning put on by Nyssa High sports teams, rock tours starting at the Chamber booth at 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday, a movie in the park Friday night, and the Thunder in the Streets Car and Tractor Show at 10 a.m. Saturday. Fireworks will wrap up the festivities at 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

SPLASH: The nonprofit community group Adrian 2040 will sponsor free time at the Ontario Splash Pad for families from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Students from Adrian 2040’s summer photography camp will be on hand to take photos of people enjoying the splash pad.

MEETINGS

Sunday, July 7

• Community bingo, 2 p.m., American Legion & Auxiliary Post 96, 436 Main St. N., Vale.

Tuesday, July 9

• Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Warmsprings Irrigation District board meeting, 8 p.m., 334 Main St. N., Vale. On the agenda: water reports and other business.

Thursday, July 11

• Vale Oregon Irrigation District board meeting, 1 p.m., 521 A St. W. On the agenda: manager’s report, water report, other district business. Information: 541-473-3243.

Monday, July 15

• Valley View Cemetery board meeting (rescheduled from July 8) at 3:30 p.m. at cemetery office.

Tuesday, July 16

• Pioneer Nursing Home Health District board meeting, 3 p.m., conference room, Pioneer Place Assisted Living, 1060 D St. W., Vale.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.