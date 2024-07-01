Sylvia and Jerry Wilcox stand with grandson Robby in this recent photo. The couple were chosen to be the 2024 Vale 4th of July Rodeo grand marshals. (Submitted photo)
In the community

RODEO WEEK: Everything you need to enjoy Vale’s big holiday weekend

by on

More in In the community:

Vale is the place to be this week with the rodeo, a big parade, a community festival and pig scrambles.

Here’s your guide to the events and people as Vale celebrates the Fourth of July.

www.malheurenterprise.com

Vale 4th of July Rodeo events pack 4 days

Mark your calendar to catch your favorite events at the Vale 4th of July Rodeo, which starts with slack on July 2 and features rodeo action July 3-6.

Read more
www.malheurenterprise.com

Vale’s Oregon Trail Days offers fun in park, quilts, dancing and more

The annual Oregon Trail Days promises events and fun for all ages July 3-6 at Vale’s city park and other venues in town. Here’s a schedule of the main offerings.

Read more
www.malheurenterprise.com

Vale grand marshal honor goes to Vale farmers, rodeo supporters

Jerry and Sylvia Wilcox will be in the spotlight at the 2024 Vale 4th of July Rodeo, and will be feted at a breakfast on the holiday.

Read more
www.malheurenterprise.com

Queen Amanda looks back on busy year as Vale rodeo nears

Amanda Longoni is wrapping up a whirlwind year as Vale rodeo queen, calling it a great life experience.

Read more
www.malheurenterprise.com

Rodeo leader Topper Schlupe is ready for Vale’s big reunion – the 4th of July Rodeo

Topper Schlupe has worked behind the scenes of Vale’s 4th of July Rodeo since he was a kid. Now, as the board president, he’s still hard at it, dedicated to…

Read more

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.