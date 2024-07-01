RODEO WEEK: Everything you need to enjoy Vale’s big holiday weekend

Vale is the place to be this week with the rodeo, a big parade, a community festival and pig scrambles.

Here’s your guide to the events and people as Vale celebrates the Fourth of July.

www.malheurenterprise.com Vale 4th of July Rodeo events pack 4 days Mark your calendar to catch your favorite events at the Vale 4th of July Rodeo, which starts with slack on July 2 and features rodeo action July 3-6. Read more

www.malheurenterprise.com Vale grand marshal honor goes to Vale farmers, rodeo supporters Jerry and Sylvia Wilcox will be in the spotlight at the 2024 Vale 4th of July Rodeo, and will be feted at a breakfast on the holiday. Read more

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.