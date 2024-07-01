PHOTOS: Thunderstorm causes damages to property and crops in Malheur County

NYSSA—Some fields look unrecognizable after a powerful thunderstorm whipped through Malheur County on Wednesday, June 26.

Farmers are assessing the property and crop damage, which some estimate could be in the millions.

Paul Bentz, with Bentz Insurance in Vale, said some onion fields are “unrecognizable.”

Onions are a significant crop in Malheur County’s agriculture economy.

“You would not know it was an onion field unless you could smell them,” Bentz said.

Halfway through the growing season, onion plants begin putting on some size this time of year, according to Stuart Reitz, director of Oregon State University’s Malheur Experiment Station.

Hail and wind “exacerbate” the plants as they grow larger, making them more susceptible to disease and “bulb rot.”

Meanwhile, Reitz said other crops face similar risks because of Wednesday’s storm. Wheat harvest begins soon, he said. Wind and rain could make harvesting less efficient, especially if the heads of the wheat plants stay wet and packed together, which increases disease risk.

The storm, Reitz said, was “definitely not good news.”

