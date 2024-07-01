A host of local team ropers and barrel racers will compete at the Vale 4th of July Rodeo, July 3-Juliy 6. (The Enterprise/FILE)
Local ropers, barrel racers set to run in Vale 4th of July Rodeo

VALE – More than 40 local barrel racers and team ropers will compete at the Vale 4th of July Rodeo after qualifying at the Billy Evins Memorial Team Roping competition June 21.

The local team ropers will compete each night after the regular roping event at the rodeo each night.

The local barrel racers will ride each night after the rodeo association barrels event.

“It is a pretty cool deal. They are all from Malheur County,” said Jim Mendiola, Vale 4th of July Rodeo vice-president.

The Vale 4th of July Rodeo begins Wednesday, July 3, and runs through Saturday, July 6.

Regular rodeo admission prices are: Adults 13+ and Seniors $12; Adult season pass: $36: Youth ages 6 to 12: $8. Youth season pass: $24. And ages 5 and under, free.

Billy Evins Roping 2024 Vale 4th of July Rodeo Qualifiers

Local Team Roping

Header                                Heeler

Wednesday, July 3rd

  1. Sierra Masmeyer                     JT Jaca
  2. Bill Gale                                   Daniel Padgett
  3. Callie Jo Arriola                       JT Jaca
  4. Travis Hollenbeck                    Blake Sappe’
  5. Brooke Joyce                           Cruz Trevino
  6. Monica Williams                     Marc Zander

Thursday, July 4th

  1. Sierra Masmeyer                     Dayce Cummings
  2. Coy Shaffeld                            Kase Shaffeld
  3. Clay Griffith                             Dan Fulwyler
  4. Cody Wilcox                            Chase Fillmore
  5. Danyelle Williams                   Mathew McBride
  6. Tanner Steele                          Lonnie Bezona

Friday, July 5th

  1. Brooke Joyce                           Kase Shaffeld
  2. Danyelle Williams                   Riley Steele
  3. Ryan Joyce                              Jake Christensen
  4. Jay Long                                  Sam Martin
  5. Ryan Steele                             Sam Martin
  6. Reagan Martin                        Sam Martin

Saturday, July 6th

  1. Reagan Martin                        Mike Coleman
  2. Garret Bentz                           Colt Bentz
  3. Leslie Coombes                       Breana Ary
  4. Colin Miller                             Matthew McBride
  5. Colin Miller                             Matt Finley
  6. Donna Nelson                         Dan Fulwyler

Local Barrels

Name                                   Age Group

Wednesday, July 3rd

  1. Charlene Sappe’                      6 – 8

Teagan Hopkins                       9 – 10 

  • Brystol Keller                           11 – 13
  • Andreah Booker                      14 – 18
  • Ella Nieskens                           Open

Thursday, July 4th

  1. Addison Hopkins                     6 – 8
  2. Skylar Radway                         9 – 10
  3. Shaney Marts                          11 – 13
  4. Ella Nieskens                           14 – 18
  5. Ava Collins                               Open

Friday, July 5th

  1. Penelope Stoneman               6 – 8
  2. Mackenzie Cruickshank          9 – 10
  3. Arianna Whistler                     11 – 13
  4. Ava Collins                               14 – 18
  5. Amy Whistler                          Open

Saturday, July 6th

  1. Dakota Lewis                           6 – 8
  2. Jetta Steele                             9 – 10
  3. Hailey Jacobs                          11 – 13
  4. Denni Coleman                       14 – 18
  5. Kelsey Gluch                            Open