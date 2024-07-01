Local ropers, barrel racers set to run in Vale 4th of July Rodeo

VALE – More than 40 local barrel racers and team ropers will compete at the Vale 4th of July Rodeo after qualifying at the Billy Evins Memorial Team Roping competition June 21.

The local team ropers will compete each night after the regular roping event at the rodeo each night.

The local barrel racers will ride each night after the rodeo association barrels event.

“It is a pretty cool deal. They are all from Malheur County,” said Jim Mendiola, Vale 4th of July Rodeo vice-president.

The Vale 4th of July Rodeo begins Wednesday, July 3, and runs through Saturday, July 6.

Regular rodeo admission prices are: Adults 13+ and Seniors $12; Adult season pass: $36: Youth ages 6 to 12: $8. Youth season pass: $24. And ages 5 and under, free.

Billy Evins Roping 2024 Vale 4th of July Rodeo Qualifiers

Local Team Roping

Header Heeler

Wednesday, July 3rd

Sierra Masmeyer JT Jaca Bill Gale Daniel Padgett Callie Jo Arriola JT Jaca Travis Hollenbeck Blake Sappe’ Brooke Joyce Cruz Trevino Monica Williams Marc Zander

Thursday, July 4th

Sierra Masmeyer Dayce Cummings Coy Shaffeld Kase Shaffeld Clay Griffith Dan Fulwyler Cody Wilcox Chase Fillmore Danyelle Williams Mathew McBride Tanner Steele Lonnie Bezona

Friday, July 5th

Brooke Joyce Kase Shaffeld Danyelle Williams Riley Steele Ryan Joyce Jake Christensen Jay Long Sam Martin Ryan Steele Sam Martin Reagan Martin Sam Martin

Saturday, July 6th

Reagan Martin Mike Coleman Garret Bentz Colt Bentz Leslie Coombes Breana Ary Colin Miller Matthew McBride Colin Miller Matt Finley Donna Nelson Dan Fulwyler

Local Barrels

Name Age Group

Wednesday, July 3rd

Charlene Sappe’ 6 – 8

Teagan Hopkins 9 – 10

Brystol Keller 11 – 13

Andreah Booker 14 – 18

Ella Nieskens Open

Thursday, July 4th

Addison Hopkins 6 – 8 Skylar Radway 9 – 10 Shaney Marts 11 – 13 Ella Nieskens 14 – 18 Ava Collins Open

Friday, July 5th

Penelope Stoneman 6 – 8 Mackenzie Cruickshank 9 – 10 Arianna Whistler 11 – 13 Ava Collins 14 – 18 Amy Whistler Open

Saturday, July 6th