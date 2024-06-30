PHOTOS: Super cell thunderstorm slams Nyssa area

NYSSA – A massive, fast-moving severe thunderstorm hammered the Nyssa area on Wednesday, June 26, triggering power outages, flooding and extensive damage to businesses and some homes.

Jim Maret, Nyssa city manager, estimated that the storm caused “millions” in damages. The storm also delivered heavy rain that caused localized flooding in Nyssa.

Streets were open and most of the power restored to local homes by Thursday, June 27.

A large and fierce thunderstorm that hammered the Nyssa area, Wednesday, June 26, knocked down trees and snapped tree limbs like these near the Nyssa Middle School. (Photo courtesy of the state Transportation Department)

High winds knocked from a thunderstorm that rolled over Nyssa, Wednesday, June 26, lifted pieces of roof off a warehouse at Hartley Farms. (The Enterprise/KATELYNN MILLAN)

Volunteers work to remove trees from a house in Nyssa after a severe thunderstorm, Wednesday, June 26. (The Enterprise/KATELYNN MILLAN)

Flood water stands in the parking lot between the A&W Restaurant and the Dollar General store in Nyssa after a severe thunderstorm, Wednesday, June 26. (Submitted photo)

These power poles near Nyssa were hit by high winds from a powerful thunderstorm, Wednesday, June 26. (The Enterprise/KATELYNN MILLAN)

A powerful thunderstorm, Wednesday, June 26, knocked trees and tree limbs down in Nyssa resident Rosie Hernandez’s back yard. (Special to the Enterprise/ROSIE HERNANDEZ)

The big thunderstorm knocked down a fence and lines in the alley next to Nyssa resident Rosie Hernandez’s house, Wednesday, June 26. (ROSIE HERNANDEZ/Special to the Enterprise)

A powerful thunderstorm that descended on Nyssa, Wednesday, June 26, caused extensive damage, including knocking down the ‘Christmas’ tree at Thunderegg Memorial Park. The tree is decorated annually by Nyssa Elementary School students to mark the holiday. (CLARISSA HELLIWELL/Special to the Enterprise)

Piles of tree limbs in Nyssa the afternoon of Wednesday, June 26, testify to the destructive power of a thunderstorm that hit the city. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

The cook shack at the Nyssa rodeo grounds lies demolished after high winds struck the Nyssa area on Wednesday, June 26. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

South Park in Nyssa remains closed after high winds damaged numerous trees on Wednesday, June 26. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A farm outbuilding near Nyssa was destroyed when a severe thunderstorm moved through the area on Wednesday, June 26. The storm knocked out power to the area, downed countless trees and damaged several buildings. (Submitted photo)

