Vale 4th of July Rodeo events pack 4 days

VALE – The Vale 4th of July Rodeo gets underway with shows Wednesday, July 3, and runs through Saturday, July 6, at Oregon Trail Arena.
Rodeo fans can get a look at the action to come when the arena hosts a free slack night on July 2.
Regular rodeo admission prices are: Adults 13+ and Seniors: $12; Adult season pass: $36: Youth age 6 to 12: $8; Youth season pass: $24; and ages 5 and under, free.
Here’s the schedule so you can plan your holiday week.
Tuesday, July 2
6 p.m. Slack, free admission
Wednesday, July 3
7 p.m. Pre-Rodeo
Pig Scramble
7:45 p.m. Grand Entry
8 p.m. Main Event
Thursday, July 4
7-11 a.m. Lions Breakfast & Grand Marshal Breakfast – Marshals breakfast line at 9:30 a.m., Ceremony at 10 a.m.)
5 p.m. Parade
7 p.m. Pre-Rodeo
7:45 p.m. Grand Entry
8 p.m. Main Event
Friday, July 5
Pink Night
7 p.m. Pre-Rodeo
7:45 p.m. Queen Coronation
7:45 p.m. Grand Entry
8 p.m. Suicide Race,
Main Event
Saturday, July 6
7 p.m. Pre-Rodeo
Pig Scramble
7:45 p.m. Grand Entry
8 p.m. Main Event
