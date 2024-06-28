Vale 4th of July Rodeo events pack 4 days

VALE – The Vale 4th of July Rodeo gets underway with shows Wednesday, July 3, and runs through Saturday, July 6, at Oregon Trail Arena.

Rodeo fans can get a look at the action to come when the arena hosts a free slack night on July 2.

Regular rodeo admission prices are: Adults 13+ and Seniors: $12; Adult season pass: $36: Youth age 6 to 12: $8; Youth season pass: $24; and ages 5 and under, free.

Here’s the schedule so you can plan your holiday week.

Tuesday, July 2

6 p.m. Slack, free admission

Wednesday, July 3

7 p.m. Pre-Rodeo

Pig Scramble

7:45 p.m. Grand Entry

8 p.m. Main Event

Thursday, July 4

7-11 a.m. Lions Breakfast & Grand Marshal Breakfast – Marshals breakfast line at 9:30 a.m., Ceremony at 10 a.m.)

5 p.m. Parade

7 p.m. Pre-Rodeo

7:45 p.m. Grand Entry

8 p.m. Main Event

Friday, July 5

Pink Night

7 p.m. Pre-Rodeo

7:45 p.m. Queen Coronation

7:45 p.m. Grand Entry

8 p.m. Suicide Race,

Main Event

Saturday, July 6

7 p.m. Pre-Rodeo

Pig Scramble

7:45 p.m. Grand Entry

8 p.m. Main Event

