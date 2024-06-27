WILDFIRE UPDATE: Little Valley fire covers 18,000 acres, crews working Adrian-area fires

Fire crews continue to work Thursday on containing two wildfires in Malheur County.

The Little Valley fire, burning on rangeland south of U.S. Highway 20 between Vale and Harper, has covered about 18,000 acres but the fire poses no threat to structures, according to Larisa Bogardus, public affairs specialist with the Vale BLM District.

She reported that the fire was less active Thursday morning and that dozer crews were working to connect Daisy Chain Road and Cain Springs Road. Aircraft will resume work on the fire about 9 a.m. Thursday, she said.

Bogardus said that the “Vale Rangeland Fire Protection Association played a key role in initial attack. We also appreciate Vale Rural Fire District’s assistance with structure protection.”

The Dry Lake fire, burning about 12 miles southwest of Adrian, had covered 5,000 acres with the north and west sides showing “some activity this morning,” Bogardus said.

Crews, meantime, contained the Board Corral fire, which also was about 12 miles southwest of Adrian. Containment means the fire has been lined and the risk of spread has been checked. The fire burned about 250 acres.

An air tanker drops retardant on the Little Valley fire west of Vale on Wednesday, June 27. ((Special to the Enterprise/JACOB ROY)

